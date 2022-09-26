NASA Artemis 1: Hurricane Ian has prompted NASA to move its moon rocket off the launch pad and into shelter. NASA will roll the Artemis I Space Launch System rocket and Orion spacecraft back to the Vehicle Assembly Building (VAB) on Monday, September 26. Managers met Monday morning and made the decision based on the latest weather predictions associated with Hurricane Ian, after additional data gathered overnight did not show improving expected conditions for the Kennedy Space Center area, said NASA in a statement.Also Read - NASA Calls Off Artemis I Rocket Launch To Moon On Sept 27 Due To Tropical Storm

Mission managers decided Monday to return the rocket to its Kennedy Space Center hangar. The four-mile trip will begin late Monday night and could take as long as 12 hours.

After reviewing the forecast for #Ian, we will roll our #Artemis I vehicle back to the Vehicle Assembly Building tonight. It was the right and necessary decision to keep our people and hardware safe: https://t.co/3PM6T0RhF4 pic.twitter.com/YFAONEyihY — Jim Free (@JimFree) September 26, 2022

The decision allows time for employees to address the needs of their families and protect the integrated rocket and spacecraft system. The time of first motion also is based on the best predicted conditions for rollback to meet weather criteria for the move. NASA has continued to rely on the most up to date information from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, U.S. Space Force, and the National Hurricane Center throughout its evaluations and continues to closely monitor conditions for the Kennedy area.

WHEN WILL ARTEMIS 1 LAUNCH NOW?

First leaks, now weather, the rolling back of the rocket has added more days to the launch of this maiden mission. Now that it will be removed from the launch pad, there will be weeks of delay to the lunar-orbiting test flight.

The space center remained on the fringes of the hurricane’s cone of uncertainty. With the latest forecast showing no improvement, managers decided to play it safe. NASA already had delayed this week’s planned launch attempt because of the approaching storm.

NASA isn’t speculating when the next launch attempt might be, but it could be off until November. Managers will assess their options once the 322-foot (98-meter) Space Launch System rocket is safely back in the hangar.

A pair of launch attempts were thwarted by hydrogen fuel leaks and other technical trouble.

The $4.1 billion test flight will kick off NASA’s return to the moon since the Apollo moonshots of the 1960s and 1970s. No one will be inside the crew capsule for the debut launch. Astronauts will strap in for the second mission in 2024, leading to a two-person moon landing in 2025.

(With AP inputs)