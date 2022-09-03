Artemis 1: Artemis 1 is NASA’s a paramount mission to moon that will help pave way for further space explorations. This is an uncrewed mission that is hoped to garner information for sending astronauts to Mars in 2024 in Artemis II. The 322-foot rocket was scheduled to lift off from Florida’s Kennedy Space Center on August 29 but did not due to a bad engine sensor that foiled the first try. The Kennedy Space Center clocks started ticking again as managers expressed confidence in their plan and forecasters gave favorable weather odds. The rocket is now scheduled to launch today. While there are no astronauts going in Artemis 1, there are few who will blast off with Artemis from Kennedy Space Centre.Also Read - Artemis 1: NASA's Moon Mission That Draws Inspiration From The Greek Lunar Goddess | EXPLAINED

Here is the team that will lift off with Artemis 1

COMMANDER MOONKIN CAMPOS

Moonkin Campos will be “commanding” the mission to moon. Campos is a mannequin that is named after Arturo Campos, a NASA engineer who had a pivotal role to play in saving Apollo 13 astronauts. According to Slate, a statement from NASA said that Campos (the manikin) will be placed in the commander’s seat inside the rocket, and wear an Orion Crew Survival System suit, “the same spacesuit that Artemis astronauts will use during launch, entry, and other dynamic phases of their missions.” Campos will also be donning sensors to record radiation, acceleration, and vibration data—information that can help guide NASA’s next mission.

This orange spacesuit similar will be similar to the one that astronauts will put on for launch and re-entry on future Artemis flights.

HELGA AND ZOHAR

Meet Helga and Zohar! Fitted with 6,000 radiation sensors, these highly sophisticated manikins, or “phantoms”, will ride inside @NASA_Orion & will quantify radiation exposure during @NASAArtemis I. Learn more in “Phantom Pair Examine Space Radiation”: https://t.co/3DWl3YuCJD pic.twitter.com/GCmE5Nq9A4 — NASA APPEL (@NASA_APPEL) August 31, 2022

Co -passengers on this space adventure would be mannequins Helga and Zohar that are designed to model an adult female body. They are said to occupy the other seats in the capsule in the Orion crew module. They will test radiation levels. According to Spaceflightnow the two female-bodied phantoms, named Helga and Zohar, are made out of epoxy resin. Radiation interact with the resin material in a similar way to how it impacts human bones, tissue and organs. Hence, these phantoms will quantify radiation exposure during the flight.

SNOOPY

While Artemis 1 will be Snoopy’s maiden voyage to moon, he has always been participant in sending mission to space. Earlier, Snoopy was also a mascot for the NASA spaceflight safety initiative. As per Forbes, this won’t be Snoopy’s first trip to space, having orbited Earth in a Space Shuttle in 1990. Snoopy will go to space this time as a visual indicator when a spacecraft has reached the weightlessness of microgravity. Interior cameras will capture the moment when Snoopy floats.

SHAUN THE SHEEP

The beloved stop-motion animation character Shaun, the sheep is also set to embark on his first trip to the moon. As David Parker, director for human and robotic exploration at ESA, notes in a release, it’s a “giant leap for lambkind.”

He was “assigned” to Artemis-1 by the European Space Agency (ESA), which is supplying the power-providing European Service Module (ESM) for the mission. The doll has been a regular on the parabolic flights that astronauts use to experience weightlessness.

LEGO ARTEMIS 1 !

According to Forbes as part of a collaboration with NASA on Build to Launch: Space Exploration Series, two astronauts called Kate and Kyle will fly o Artemis-1. They feature in a 10-week STEAM digital learning series. LEGO City minifigures Julia and Sebastian will also fly.

“The goal is to simulate, test, evaluate the human experience of launch and landing,” said Dustin Gohmert, Orion crew survival systems project manager at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston. “Artemis 1 is uncrewed. But with the mannequin, we’ll be able to evaluate how that human behaves on the vehicle.

We are going! 1,2,3 lift off!