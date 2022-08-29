Artemis I Mission: “We Are Going.” This is NASA’s catchphrase for their maiden moon rocket launch, Artemis I. The 322-foot rocket is scheduled to lift off from Florida’s Kennedy Space Center today at 6 p.m. Indian Standard Time. It is the most powerful ever built by NASA, out-muscling even the Saturn V that carried astronauts to the moon a half-century ago. This mission comes half a century later after the famous Apollo moon mission had landed first human on moon.Also Read - Artemis 1: 13 Interesting Numerical Facts About Historic NASA Moon Mission

WHY OFF TO MOON AGAIN?

According to NASA, there few reason as to why returning to the lunar surface is important. The US space agency has said that with Artemis missions, NASA will land the first woman and first person of color on the Moon, using innovative technologies to explore more of the lunar surface than ever before. Then, we will use what we learn on and around the Moon to take the next giant leap: sending the first astronauts to Mars. Therefore, these mission are absolutely imperative and cardinal for exploring space and is not a mere do-over of Apollo.

Prepping up Mars: NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said, these increasingly complex missions, astronauts will live and work in deep space and will develop the science and technology to send the first humans to Mars,” according toa report published by the New York Times.

Future space voyages: Nelson further added that it is the Orion capsule on top where astronauts will sit during future missions. This mission is to wring out any issues with the spacecraft before putting people on board. Gateway will remain in orbit for more than a decade, providing a place to live and work, and supporting long-term science and human exploration on and around the Moon, NASA said.

Refueling station for future space odyssey: There is water, frozen at the bottom of eternally dark craters at the poles and is a valuable resource. It can provide drinking water for future astronauts visiting the moon, and water can be broken down into hydrogen and oxygen. The oxygen could provide breathable air; oxygen and hydrogen could be used as rocket propellant. Thus, the moon, or a refueling station in orbit around the moon, could serve as a stop for spacecraft to refill their tanks before heading into the solar system, New York Times reported

Economic opportunities: NASA believes that Artemis missions will enable a growing lunar economy by fueling new industries, supporting job growth, and furthering the demand for a skilled workforce.

Inspiration to future generation: NASA is also hoping to that with this mission companies could look for progressing in field of setting business scientific instruments and could further inspire students to enter science and engineering fields.

This lunar mission with three test dummies strapped in for the lunar-orbiting mission, is expected to last six weeks.

During Apollo, 12 astronauts landed on the moon from 1969 through 1972, with stays of no more than a few days. NASA is looking to establish a lunar base during Artemis, with astronauts rotating in and out for weeks at a time. The next step would be Mars, possibly in the late 2030s or early 2040s.