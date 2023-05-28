Home

AI Helps Scientists To Discover New Superbug-Killing Antibiotic

AI used to discover an effective drug against Acinetobacter baumannii

Amidst the concern about the misuse of Artificial Intelligence tools for spreading misinformation or creating deepfakes, a positive development has surfaced. A team of scientists, using AI technology, has made a significant breakthrough by discovering a new antibiotic capable of eliminating a highly dangerous superbug.

According to a recently published study in the science journal Nature Chemical Biology, researchers from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and McMaster University have successfully identified an antibiotic with potent antimicrobial properties against a deadly hospital superbug. The study was published on Thursday, highlighting the team’s groundbreaking achievement.

The Superbug

As per WHO, Acinetobacter baumannii bacteria has the ability to develop new resistance mechanisms and can transfer genetic material that enables other bacteria to also become drug-resistant. These bacteria families are considered as the ‘greatest threat’ to human health.

It poses a threat to healthcare facilities, including hospitals and nursing homes, as well as to patients who require ventilators and blood catheters, and patients with surgical wounds.

Notably, the bacteria can easily live for long time on the environmental surfaces and shared equipment. It can be spread through contaminated hands. In addition to blood infection, baumannii is also capable of causing infections in the urinary tracts and lungs.

According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDCP), Acinetobacter baumannii is capable of colonising or live in a patient without causing any infections or symptoms.

What The Study Revealed

The recent study revealed that researchers used an Artificial Intelligence algorithm to screen hundreds of thousands of antibacterial molecules to predict new structural classes. With the help of the AI screening, the team were able to identify a new antibacterial compound and named it – Abaucin.

Following the training of the AI model, scientists employed it to analyze as many as 6,680 compounds that had not been encountered before. The analysis, completed within an hour and a half, yielded several hundred compounds, out of which 240 were selected for laboratory testing. Subsequent laboratory testing identified nine potential antibiotics, including Abaucin.

They then tested the new molecule against the bacteria in a wound infection model in mice and discovered that the molecule suppressed the infection.

“This work validates the benefits of machine learning in the search for new antibiotics,” The Guardian quoted Jonathan Stokes, an assistant professor at McMaster University’s department of biomedicine and biochemistry who helped lead the study, as saying.

“Using AI, we can rapidly explore vast regions of chemical space, significantly increasing the chances of discovering fundamentally new antibacterial molecules,” he said.

