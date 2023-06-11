Home

Science

Astronomers Using Supernovas To Establish Connection With Aliens

Astronomers Using Supernovas To Establish Connection With Aliens

Astronomers are reportedly using a new supernova for possible radio signals from aliens with the hope that the advanced civilization may communicate with us.

Space scientists are still looking for signs of alien life on other planets. (Photo: Pixabay)

New Delhi: For years, we have tried to establish a connection with aliens and prove that they truly exist. And space scientists are still looking for signs of alien life on other planets by using different methods. Astronomers are now using a new supernova for possible radio signals from aliens with the hope that the advanced civilization may communicate with us, according to a report by NewScientist.

What Is Supernova

A supernova is the biggest explosion that humans have ever seen. Each blast is the extremely bright, super-powerful explosion of a star, according to NASA. The ‘last hurrah’ of a dying massive star leads to one type of supernova. This happens when a star at least five times the mass of our sun goes out with a stunning bang. Massive stars burn huge amounts of nuclear fuel at their cores, or centers as per NASA. This produces tons of energy, so the center gets very hot. Heat generates pressure, and the pressure created by a star’s nuclear burning also keeps that star from collapsing.

You may like to read

A star is in the balance between two opposite forces. The star’s gravity tries to squeeze the star into the smallest, tightest ball possible. But the nuclear fuel burning in the star’s core creates strong outward pressure. This outward push resists the inward squeeze of gravity.

A second type of supernova can happen in systems where two stars orbit one another and at least one of those stars is an Earth-sized white dwarf. A white dwarf is what’s left after a star the size of our sun has run out of fuel. If one white dwarf collides with another or pulls too much matter from its nearby star, the white dwarf can explode. These spectacular events can be so bright that they outshine their entire galaxies for a few days or even months. They can be seen across the universe.

How Do Space Scientists Study Supernovas

By using supernovas, scientists have learned a lot about the universe. “Astronomers use the second type of supernova (the kind involving white dwarfs) like a ruler, to measure distances in space,” according to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA).

NASA scientists use a number of different types of telescopes to search for and then study supernovas. One example is the NuSTAR (Nuclear Spectroscopic Telescope Array) mission, which uses X-ray vision to investigate the universe. “NuSTAR is helping scientists observe supernovas and young nebulas to learn more about what happens leading up to, during, and after these spectacular blasts,” the NASA said.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News News on India.com.