Raccoon Malware Could Rob All your Data: Reports related to the attack of Raccoon malware, which is stealing data, are coming out once again. It is being said that hackers have prepared its upgraded version to steal the personal information and passwords of users. The Raccoon malware was one of the most active information stealers used by cybercriminals in 2021.Also Read - Beware Android Users! This Malware Can Drain Your Mobile Wallet By Switching Off Your Wi-Fi

Raccoon more popular than other malware

Security researchers believe that Raccoon malware is popular among online fraudsters for three reasons. Also Read - 4 Money Changes That Will Impact Your Pocket In July | Complete List Here

1. First, it is strong in case of capacity theft of data or passwords. Also Read - RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das Calls Cryptocurrency 'Clear Danger'; What Do Experts Say? Know Here

2. Second, it is related to customization and it can be made part of many hacking tools.

3. The third reason is that this malware is very easy to use and can be spread with the help of fake installers or cracked software.

Security analysts had warned about it making a comeback

Security analysts at Sequoia say that Raccoon Stealer’s operations were shut down in March 2022. Now Raccoon Stealer 2.0 is back and is being promoted on hacking forums. The upgraded version of Raccoon with new functionalities has been developed with the help of C and C++ computer languages, the initial samples of which were revealed last month.

Raccoon Stealer can steal the following kinds of data

The new Raccoon Stealer 2.0 malware has the capability to steal almost every type of information from its target device. On a PC or laptop, it can steal all passwords, cookies, auto-fill data and credit card data saved in the browser. Even individual files saved in all the disks of the computer are not able to escape from its access. It can do things like capture screenshots and send a list of installed apps in the system to the attacker.

Malware can also steal from crypto wallet

Raccoon Stealer can also break into your cryptocurrency wallets. This malware can also steal cryptocurrency wallets with the help of web browser extensions such as MetaMask, TronLink, Binance chain, Ronin, Exodus, Atomic, Jax Liberty, Coinomi, Electrum, Electrum-LTC and Electron Cash. The report warns that the use of this malware is on the rise as it collects new items every time it sends data.

Important things to keep in mind

If you want to protect yourself from Raccoon Stealer 2.0 and other such threats, it is important to be careful while downloading files. One should avoid clicking on unknown links and installing apps from unsafe sources under the lure of cracked software. Be careful when downloading attachments files that come in emails. Antivirus and anti-malware tools must be installed in the system. If you want, you can also enable the option of an automatic scan.