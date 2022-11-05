Believe It Or Not! Black Hole 10 Times Larger Than Sun Spotted Close To Earth. Must Know Facts

Black hole: Astronomers have discovered the closest known black hole to Earth, just 1,600 light-years away. Black holes are infamous as not even a streak of light can pass through the celestial body.

Black hole: Astronomers have discovered the closest known black hole to Earth, just 1,600 light-years away. Black holes are infamous as not even a streak of light can pass through the celestial body. Scientists reported that this black hole is 10 times more massive than our sun. And it’s three times closer than the previous record-holder.

It was identified by observing the motion of its companion star, which orbits the black hole at about the same distance as Earth orbits the sun.

BLACK HOLE SPOTEED NEAR EARTH: SCIENCE TRIVIA

The black hole was initially identified using the European Space Agency’s Gaia spacecraft, said Kareem El-Badry of the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics.

This is the first unambiguous detection of a dormant stellar-mass black hole in the Milky Way. Stellar-mass black holes — which weigh approximately five to 100 times the mass of the Sun — are much more common, with an estimated 100 million in the Milky Way alone, reported India Today.

It is locates in the constellation Ophiuchus, which makes it three times closer to Earth than the previous record holder, an X-ray binary in the constellation of Monoceros.

This is the first unambiguous detection of a Sun-like star in a wide orbit around a stellar-mass black hole in our Galaxy,” explained astrophysicist Kareem El-Badry, lead author of the paper.

El-Badry and his team followed up with the International Gemini Observatory in Hawaii to confirm their findings, which were published in Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society.

The researchers are uncertain how the system formed in the Milky Way. Named Gaia BH1, it’s located in the constellation Ophiuchus, the serpent-bearer.