Breaking News: Chandrayaan-3 Confirms The Presence Of Oxygen On Moon

Chandrayaan-3's Laser-Induced Breakdown Spectroscopy has confirmed the presence of Oxygen on Moon.

Published: August 29, 2023 8:33 PM IST

By Abhijeet Sen | Edited by Abhijeet Sen

New Delhi: Chandrayaan-3’s Laser-Induced Breakdown Spectroscopy has confirmed the presence of Oxygen on Moon.

