ISRO Launches INSAT-3DS Meteorological Satellite From Satish Dhawan Space Centre

ISRO Launches INSAT-3DS Meteorological Satellite From Satish Dhawan Space Centre

Breaking News: ISRO Launches INSAT-3DS Meteorological Satellite.

Sriharikota: The ISRO has launched the INSAT-3DS meteorological satellite with a Geosynchronous Launch Vehicle F14 (GSLV-F14), at 5:35 PM today from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. The second stage performance is normal, and the payload bearing has also been separated as ISRO launched the INSAT-3DS meteorological satellite onboard a Geosynchronous Launch Vehicle F14 (GSLV-F14), as per a report by news agency ANI.

ISRO launches INSAT-3DS meteorological satellite onboard a Geosynchronous Launch Vehicle F14 (GSLV-F14), from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. pic.twitter.com/HHDdGVH7mO — ANI (@ANI) February 17, 2024

A Geosynchronous Launch Vehicle carrying a third generation meteorological satellite lifted-off from the spaceport here on Saturday. INSAT-3DS satellite aims to augment the study of the Earth’s surface and oceanic observations.

The 51.7 metre tall GSLV-F14 soared majestically from the second launch pad at the spaceport here, leaving behind thick fumes on its tail and soared towards the sky. It saw thunderous applause from spectators who had gathered at the gallery here since afternoon.

The satellite weighing 2,274 kg would serve various departments under the Ministry of Earth Sciences including the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), ISRO said. This is the second mission for ISRO in 2024 after the successful launch of PSLV-C58/EXPOSAT mission on January 1.

(With inputs from agencies)

