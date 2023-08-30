Union Cabinet Passes Resolution On The Success Of Chandrayaan-3

Home

The resolution lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his leadership and vision to the Indian space programme.

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet on Tuesday adopted a resolution hailing the soft-landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the lunar surface, saying the success of the mission is a victory not just for ISRO but a symbol of India’s progress and ascent on the global stage. Briefing reporters on the decisions taken by the Cabinet, Union Minister Anurag Thakur said it congratulated the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on its efforts.

Resolution Lauds Prime Minister Narendra Modi

The resolution also lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his leadership and vision to the Indian space programme.

“The Union Cabinet joins the nation in celebrating the historic success of the Chandrayaan-3 Mission to the Moon. The Cabinet also appreciates the monumental achievement of our scientists. This is not just a victory for our space agency but is a bright symbol of India’s progress and ascent on the global stage,” the resolution adopted by the Cabinet said.

Cabinet Welcomes ‘National Space Day’

The Cabinet also welcomed that August 23 would be celebrated as ‘National Space Day’.

“Landing on the Moon, with predicted accuracy, in itself is a momentous achievement. Landing near the South Pole of the Moon, overcoming the arduous conditions, is a testament to the spirit of our scientists, who since centuries have sought to push the boundaries of human knowledge,” read the resolution.

It added that the wealth of information being sent by the ‘Pragyan’ rover from the Moon will advance knowledge and pave the way for ground-breaking discoveries and insights into the mysteries of the Moon and beyond.

“Era Defined By Rapid Technological Advancements”

While reading out the resolution, Thakur said the Cabinet firmly believes that in an era defined by rapid technological advancements and the quest for innovation, India’s scientists stand as shining beacons of knowledge, dedication and expertise.

“The Cabinet is proud to see that a large number of women scientists have contributed to the success of Chandrayaan-3 and India’s space programme in general,” it said, adding that this will motivate several aspiring women scientists in the years to come.

“The Cabinet also congratulates Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his visionary and exemplary leadership, and his unwavering commitment to India’s space programme for human welfare and scientific progress. His faith in the capabilities of our scientists and his constant encouragement have always fortified their spirit,” the resolution noted.

It said that in his 22 long years as the head of a government, first in the state of Gujarat and later as prime minister, Narendra Modi has an emotional attachment with all Chandrayaan missions.

(With inputs from PTI)

