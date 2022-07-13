New Delhi: Stargazers are about to have a field day on Wednesday as the brightest supermoon of the year is likely to appear on the skies. Parts of the world will witness the biggest ‘supermoon’ of year. This full moon referred as the Buck Supermoon is also known as the Thunder Moon, and the Hay or Mead Moon.Also Read - NASA Satellite Breaks From Orbit Around Earth, Heads to Moon

Buck Moon: Supermoon’s timing | When and where to watch

The Moon will appear full for about three days – from Wednesday (July 13) through early Friday (July 15) morning, according to the NASA. On Wednesday (July 13) at 5 a.m. EDT (09 a.m. GMT), the moon will arrive at its closest point to the Earth for 2022: a perigee distance of 357,264 kilometres away. By the evening of Wednesday, as evening twilight ends (at 9.44 p.m. EDT), the full moon will appear 5 degrees above the southeastern horizon, NASA said.

What is supermoon and why is it happening now

Supermoons only happen three to four times a year, and always appear consecutively. Throughout most of Earth’s orbit around the sun, perigee and the full moon do not overlap, according to NASA. The first supermoon of 2022 rose in June and the third and final of the year will rise in August.

According to Old Farmer’s Almanac — a reference book containing weather forecasts, the supermoon is nicknamed as Buck Moon meaning that the full moon will occur when it’s at its closest point to the Earth. It also derived the name from the antlers of male deer (bucks) that are in full-growth mode at this time. Bucks shed and regrow their antlers each year, producing a larger and more impressive set as the years go by.

“July’s full Buck Moon orbits closer to Earth than any other full Moon this year, making it the biggest and brightest supermoon of 2022! At its nearest point, the Buck Moon will be 357,418 km from Earth so it just edges out June’s Strawberry Moon by 200km,” as per Almanac.com. The next supermoon is slated to appear on September 18, 2024.

At its closest point, the full moon appears about 17 percent bigger and 30 percent brighter than the faintest Moon of the year, which occurs when it’s farthest from Earth in its orbit. Even though 17 percent doesn’t make a big difference in detectable size, a full supermoon is a bit brighter than other moons throughout the year.