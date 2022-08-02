Flipkart Best Deal Redmi 10 for Rs 199: Looking to buy a new smartphone but do not want to spend much money, then let us tell you that you have a chance, take home the great 4G smartphone of Redmi for just Rs 199. How can you buy the smartphone which is listed on Flipkart for Rs 14,999 for just Rs 199, let’s know in detail.Also Read - Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2022 To Begin Soon | Check Expected Offers Here

This Flipkart offer might not be available again

Redmi 10 has been listed on the online shopping platform Flipkart at a price of Rs 14,999. This smartphone is being sold for Rs 10,999 after a discount of 26%. If you pay with Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card while buying this smartphone, then you will get a discount of Rs.550 and it will cost you Rs.10,449.

Buy Redmi Smartphone for Rs 199

If you want to buy this smartphone for only Rs 199, then for that you have to sell your old smartphone. Actually, Flipkart is also offering an exchange offer in this deal, in which you will get a discount of up to Rs 11,250 on buying this smartphone in exchange for your old smartphone. If you get the full benefit of this exchange offer, then the price of this phone for you will come down from Rs 10,449 to just Rs 199.

Features of Redmi 10

This 4G smartphone of Redmi works on Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor and in this you get 64GB of internal storage with 4GB of RAM. Featuring a 6.7-inch HD+ IPS display, this smartphone comes with a dual rear camera setup in which you will get a primary sensor of 50MP and the second sensor of 2MP. In this, you will also be given a front camera of 5MP. This smartphone comes with a 6,000mAh battery.