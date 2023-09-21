Home

Cave of Theopetra in Greece Reveals Humans Existed Here 50,000 Years Ago

Some experts believe that Neanderthals didn’t build these dwellings themselves but must have used them long before modern humans did.

The excavation of the Theopetra Cave started in 1987 and continued till 2007.

Known for many pre-historic secrets, the Cave of Theopetra is an archaeological site located in Meteora, in the central Greek region of Thessaly, Greece. Latest radiocarbon evidence has shown that humans exited in this place at least 50,000 years ago. Because of the archaeological excavations that have been carried out over the years, it was revealed that the Theopetra Cave was occupied by humans as early as 130,000 years ago.

Furthermore, evidence of human habitation in Theopetra Cave can be traced uninterruptedly from the Middle Paleolithic to the end of the Neolithic period. This is significant as it allows archaeologists to have a better understanding of the prehistoric period in Greece.

Cave Releavs Prehistoric Origins of Mankind

This particular cave has over a period of time revealed many prehistoric origins of mankind in Greece. During excavations, archaeologists were able to find many burials, stone tools, pottery, animal bones, as well as the oldest known man-made structures.

Home to Humans 130,000 Years Ago

What is interesting to understand is that the Cave of Theopetra was home to humans 130,000 years ago, boasting numerous archaic secrets of human history.

Neanderthals were one of the most intriguing human subspecies that ever existed. These prehistoric beings were stocky, muscular, and had prominent brows and strange protruding noses. Moreover, Neanderthals also lived a very different life than what humans live today. They sustained in a harsh environment where they hunted big game animals like woolly mammoths and lived in caves to keep themselves safe from the elements and predators.

Apart from this, the Neanderthals also have been spotted in many caves across Europe, which has led some archaeologists to believe that these ancient humans spent a lot of time in such locations.

Neanderthals Didn’t Build These Dwellings

Some experts believe that Neanderthals didn’t build these dwellings themselves but must have used them long before modern humans did. However, this hypothesis could be untrue.

It is believed that the Theopetra Cave was one of the sites of the earliest human construction on Earth.

Besides, archaeologists claim that there is evidence of continuous human occupation in the cave, dating all the way back to the middle of the Palaeolithic period and continuing until the end of the Neolithic period.

Location of Theopetra Cave

Located about 100 meters (330 feet) above a valley, Theopetra Cave can be found on the northeastern slope of a limestone hill known as the “Theopetra Rock”. The main entrance to the cave gives stunning views of the picturesque community of Theopetra, while the Lethaios River, a branch of the Pineios River, flows not far away.

Excavation Of Theopetra Cave Started In 1987

The excavation of the Theopetra Cave started in 1987 and continued till 2007, and many remarkable discoveries were made at this ancient site in these years. When the archaeological investigation was first started, the Theopetra Cave was being used as a temporary shelter for local shepherds to keep their animals.

During the investigation, archaeologists understood that there were hot and cold spells during the cave’s occupation by analyzing sediment samples from each archaeological stratum. Notably, the cave’s population fluctuated as the climate changed.

