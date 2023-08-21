Home

Did You Know India Intentionally Crashed Its Spacecraft On Moon?

On October 22, 2008, India embarked on the Chandrayaan mission, showcasing its prowess in conducting missions beyond Earth's orbit and exploring other celestial bodies.

Did You Know India Intentionally Crashed Its Spacecraft On Moon?. | Photo: Twitter

New Delhi: It was November 2008, and cricket fans were ecstatic as Yuvraj Singh dominated the pitch against the England cricket team in Rajkot. With Yuvraj’s exceptional 138 runs off just 78 balls, the ‘Men In Blue’ triumphed over England by 158 runs, igniting nationwide celebrations. However, in Bengaluru, located just over 1600 kilometers away, the atmosphere was tense. While cricket enthusiasts revelled in the victory, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) was on the verge of a major development. Amid the cricket fervour, ISRO was contemplating an audacious move – intentionally crashing its spacecraft on the Moon, millions of kilometers away.

Chandrayaan wasn’t just about testing technology; it also made a significant discovery around the Moon. It found water on the lunar surface, making its mark in history. However, there’s more to this mission than what we see. Inside the spacecraft was a 32-kilogram probe with a special purpose – to crash. This was the Moon Impact Probe. On the night of November 17, 2008, around 8:06 pm, ISRO engineers in mission control entered the commands to release the Moon Impact Probe. The quiet lunar world was about to experience a big impact.

From an altitude of 100 kilometers above the lunar surface, the impact probe started its final journey.

As the probe began to step away from the Chandrayaan orbiter, its onboard spin-up rockets came to life and began guiding its plunge to the Moon. These engines roared, not to speed it up, but to slow it down, and re-orient it for a pitch-perfect crash. As the spacecraft travelled through the airless world of the Moon, it started seeing what lay below – a bruised, battered world that was about to have one more crater on its face.

Hurtling towards the lunar surface, the shoe-box-sized probe was not just a scrap of metal, but an intricately designed machine to carry three instruments inside it. A video imaging system, a radar altimeter, and a mass spectrometer so that they could tell ISRO what they were about to find.

The video camera system was made to take pictures and send them back to Bengaluru. The radar altimeter was added to the probe to track how fast it was going as it got closer to the Moon’s surface. The mass spectrometer was used to study the very thin lunar atmosphere.

As the probe got closer to the surface, the instruments inside started sending data to the orbiter above. The orbiter stored this information and later sent it to India for detailed study.

About 25 minutes after it left Chandrayaan, the Moon Impact Probe reached its end – it landed hard on the Moon’s surface. Just like Yuvraj achieved his goal for India, this mission was successful and well-executed.

Isro achieved a historic feat by intentionally crashing a spacecraft onto another world, a realm that had remained a mystery to humanity for ages.

But what was the outcome of this daring move? The information collected by these three instruments played a crucial role in shaping the Chandrayaan-2 mission in 2019 and is now contributing to the Chandrayaan-3 mission as it approaches its significant soft landing on the Moon on August 23.

The data transmitted by the impact probe unveiled the Moon’s secrets like never before. During its approximately 25-minute descent, it was the first to detect signs of water on the lunar surface. These findings were later confirmed by Nasa’s Moon Mineralogy Mapper, revealing that the Moon was not as dry as previously believed.

Adding to Isro’s pride was the fact that the cube-shaped probe carried the Indian Tricolour on its exterior. As it merged with the Moon on the night of November 14, 2008, the Indian flag was symbolically planted on the lunar surface for eternity.

