Chandrayaan-3: ISRO Performs Most Awaited 5th Earth Orbit Maneuver

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) launches Chandrayaan-3 mission from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota on Friday. (ANI Photo)

New Delhi: Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Tuesday achieved yet another milestone in the Chandrayaan-3 mission as scientists successfully executed the fifth orbit-raising maneuver for the spacecraft. The significant development was announced by ISRO in a recent post, marking another step towards the moon.

Chandrayaan-3 Mission: The orbit-raising maneuver (Earth-bound perigee firing) is performed successfully from ISTRAC/ISRO, Bengaluru. The spacecraft is expected to attain an orbit of 127609 km x 236 km. The achieved orbit will be confirmed after the observations. The next… pic.twitter.com/LYb4XBMaU3 — ISRO (@isro) July 25, 2023



The maneuver, known as “Earth-bound perigee firing,” was carried out from the ISRO Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC) located in Bengaluru. “The spacecraft is expected to attain an orbit of 127609 km x 236 km. The achieved orbit will be confirmed after the observations,” stated ISRO.

The Translunar Injection (TLI), the next firing essential for the mission, is scheduled for August 1, 2023, between midnight and 1 am IST, as informed by the national space agency.

The Chandrayaan-3 mission, launched on July 14, aims to explore and study the lunar environment, including its history, geology, and potential resources. Comprising a lander named Vikram and a rover named Pragyan, the spacecraft is designed to perform a series of scientific experiments on the lunar surface.

In preparation for lunar insertion, the ISRO scientists performed the fourth orbit-raising manoeuvre on July 20, followed by the third on July 18, and the second on July 16. Each maneuver involved gradually increasing the spacecraft’s speed and carefully positioning it for the forthcoming lunar landing.

The Chandrayaan-2 mission, the predecessor of Chandrayaan-3, faced a last-minute glitch that resulted in the lander crashing upon entering lunar orbit. The Chandrayaan-3 mission aims to build upon the accomplishments of its predecessor and achieve a successful landing near the south polar region on August 23.

The nation eagerly anticipates ISRO’s continued success in its lunar exploration journey. The Chandrayaan-3 mission promises to unravel fascinating insights into the moon’s mysteries, making strides in the scientific understanding of our celestial neighbor.

As the mission progresses, ISRO remains steadfast in its commitment to explore new frontiers and showcase India’s prowess in the realm of space exploration. The fifth orbit-raising maneuver is yet another testament to ISRO’s remarkable achievements and dedication to advancing space research and exploration.

