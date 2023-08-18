Home

Chandrayaan-3: ISRO Shares Video Of Moon’s Surface Taken by Vikram Lander | WATCH

The Vikram Rover's recent images were taken right after the successful separation of the lander from the propulsion module.

Vikram lander, part of India’s lunar mission Chandrayaan-3, successfully underwent a crucial deboosting maneuver on Friday. (Image: ANI)

New Delhi: The Chandrayaan-3 mission is nearing its final destination, the moon and the Vikram Lander is expected to make a soft landing on the south pole of the moon on August 23. On Friday, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) released images of the moon as captured by the position detection camera attached to the lander. The images were taken right after the successful separation of the lander from the propulsion module, as per news agency ANI.

‘Vikram’ Lander Undergoes First Successful Deboosting

Vikram lander, part of India’s lunar mission Chandrayaan-3, successfully underwent a crucial deboosting maneuver on Friday. The maneuver, which was carried out at around 4:00 PM IST, slowed down the lander and placed it in a lower orbit.

A GSLV Mark 3 (LVM 3) heavy-lift launch vehicle was used for the launch of the spacecraft that was placed in the lunar orbit on August 5 and since then it has been through a series of orbital manoeuvres.

It has been a month and three days since the Indian Space Research Organisation launched the Chandrayaan-3 mission on July 14. The spacecraft was launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Andhra Pradesh’s Sriharikota.

Watch The Video Released By ISRO

Chandrayaan-3 Mission: 🌖 as captured by the

Lander Position Detection Camera (LPDC)

on August 15, 2023#Chandrayaan_3#Ch3 pic.twitter.com/nGgayU1QUS — ISRO (@isro) August 18, 2023

ISRO is bidding to make a successful soft landing on the moon, which will make India the fourth country in the world to achieve the feat after the United States, Russia, and China. The stated objectives of Chandrayaan-3, India’s third lunar mission, are safe and soft landing, rover roving on the moon’s surface, and in-situ scientific experiments.

Chandrayaan-3 Mission Details & Cost

The approved cost of Chandrayaan-3 is Rs 250 crores (excluding launch vehicle cost).

Chandrayaan-3’s development phase commenced in January 2020 with the launch planned sometime in 2021. However, the COVID-19 pandemic brought an unforeseen delay to the mission’s progress.

Chandrayaan-3 is the ISRO’s follow-up attempt after the Chandrayaan-2 mission faced challenges during its soft landing on the lunar surface in 2019 and was eventually deemed to have failed its core mission objectives.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), S Somanath last week expressed confidence in the progress of the Chandrayaan 3, providing reassurance that all systems were operating as planned. Chairman S Somanath stated, “Everything is going fine now. There will be a series of manoeuvres until it lands (on the Moon) on 23rd August. The satellite is healthy.”

Moon serves as a repository of the Earth’s past and a successful lunar mission by India will help enhance life on Earth while also enabling it to explore the rest of the solar system and beyond.

Historically, spacecraft missions to the Moon have primarily targeted the equatorial region due to its favourable terrain and operating conditions. However, the lunar south pole presents a vastly different and more challenging terrain compared to the equatorial region.

(With inputs from ANI)

