Home

Science

Chandrayaan-3: ISRO’s Dormant Lunar Mission Faces New Challenges On The Moon; Check Details Here

Chandrayaan-3: ISRO’s Dormant Lunar Mission Faces New Challenges On The Moon; Check Details Here

Chandrayaan-3 has successfully completed its mission, but it will remain on the Moon permanently. The spacecraft now faces new challenges in its dormant state, particularly from the lunar environment. One major challenge is the constant barrage of micrometeoroids that bombard the Moon's surface.

Lander Vikram stationed on Moon's south pole. | Photo: ISRO

Chandrayaan-3: India’s ambitious Chandrayaan-3 lunar mission is currently in a dormant state on the Moon. The spacecraft successfully landed on August 23, 2023, and conducted a series of experiments, including deploying a rover. However, due to unforeseen challenges, Chandrayaan-3 has been placed into a sleep mode that will likely last forever.

Trending Now

Chandrayaan-3: Spacecraft May Experience Problems

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has not released much information about the specific challenges that Chandrayaan-3 is facing. However, experts believe that the spacecraft may be experiencing problems with its power systems or temperature control. The Moon’s harsh environment, with its extreme temperatures and lack of atmosphere, can be very challenging for spacecraft, as per a report carried by India Today.

You may like to read

Chandrayaan-3 has successfully completed its mission, but it will remain on the Moon permanently. The spacecraft now faces new challenges in its dormant state, particularly from the lunar environment. One major challenge is the constant barrage of micrometeoroids that bombard the Moon’s surface.

Chandrayaan-3’s Dormant Lander Faces Micrometeoroid Threat

India’s Chandrayaan-3 mission has successfully achieved its primary objectives, but its lander, Vikram, and rover, Pragyan, have now been powered down and placed in a dormant state. This leaves them vulnerable to impacts from micrometeoroids, which are a common threat faced by stationary lunar missions.

Micrometeoroids are tiny particles of dust and rock that travel through space at high speeds. They can be as small as a grain of sand, but they can still cause significant damage to spacecraft. Even a small impact can damage sensitive components or puncture a spacecraft’s hull, causing it to leak air and become uninhabitable.

Centre Declares National Space Day On Success Of Chandrayaan-3

The Government of India has declared August 23 of every year as National Space Day to commemorate the success of the Chandrayaan-3 Mission on August 23, 2023, with the landing of the Vikram lander and deployment of the Pragyaan Rover on the lunar surface. The Chandrayaan-3 Mission is India’s third mission to the moon and the first to attempt a landing on the south pole of the moon. The mission is expected to carry out a number of scientific experiments to study the moon’s surface, composition, and atmosphere.

The declaration of National Space Day is a significant recognition of India’s growing space capabilities and its commitment to space exploration. It is also a fitting tribute to the hard work and dedication of the scientists and engineers who made the Chandrayaan-3 mission a success.

French Astronaut Heap Praises

Stating that India has been making great strides in the field of space exploration, French astronaut Thomas Pesquet said that there is no limit to what an inspired and dreaming Indian population can achieve.

Pesquet was on his first visit to India, where he met with Indian Space Research Organisation S Somanath. He also interacted with the leaders of the space community, the young entrepreneurs, and the students.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES