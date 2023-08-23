Home

Science

Chandrayaan-3 Landing: Know How Much Fuel Is Being Used By ISRO’s Lunar Mission

Chandrayaan-3 Landing: Know How Much Fuel Is Being Used By ISRO’s Lunar Mission

ISRO's latest lunar mission Chandrayaan-3, is expected to land on the moon at 6:04 PM today. A lot about the lunar mission has been said and discussed, have a look at the amount of fuel used by Chandrayaan-3, how much of it is still left in the tank and for how long will it work..

Chandrayaan-3 Fuel

New Delhi: The latest lunar mission of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is expected to make a soft landing on the moon today at around 6:04 PM. The mission that was delayed because of the pandemic, was launched on July 14, 2023 at 2:30 PM from Satish Dhawan Space Centre Second Launch Pad in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh, India. The spacecraft entered the lunar orbit on August 5, 2023 and is now scheduled to land on August 23, 2023. Ahead of the soft landing attempt, know about the kind of fuel used for the mission, the fuel tank capacity of the spacecraft and for how long will the fuel be able to support the Chandrayaan-3 at this moment.

Trending Now

Chandrayaan-3 Fuel

The LVM3 Rocket was launched as part of Chandrayaan-3 Mission from Sriharikota on July 14, 2023 and ix expected to complete its journey to the moon toady, in a total of 42 days. This largest, heaviest rocket comprises of mainly three modules- propulsion, lander and rover. The first stage of the rocket is powered by solid fuel, the second stage by the liquid fuel and the final stage comprises of a cryogenic engine which is powered by liquid hydrogen and liquid oxygen.

During the launch, the propulsion module was filled with 1,696.4 kg of fuel and till now, it has carried out five manoeuvres when it was still on earth and another five manoeuvres while on its journey to the Moon. It is being reported that these activities took place between July 15 and August 17, 2023. It has not been broken down as to how much fuel was used during each manoeuvre.

How Much Fuel Is Left In Chandrayaan-3 Before Landing?

Initially, is was expected by the scientists that the propulsion module of the Chandrayaan-3 would last for three to six months but recently, ISRO Chairman S Somanath spoke to TOI and told them that more than 150 kg of fuel is still left and this means that the module could remain operational for many years to come.

As quoted by TOI, the scientist said, “It has too much fuel, way beyond our expectations. There’s a lot of fuel left as everything was very nominal on the way to the Moon and there were no contingencies requiring corrections (for which fuel would have been expended). We’re left with almost all the margin, that’s around 150+kg.”

Chandrayaan-3 is expected to land on the South Pole region of the moon today at around 6:04 PM and the live streaming of the same will begin at 5:20 PM on the official website, YouTube and Facebook page of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). Click here to get the direct link of the telecast.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES