Home

Science

Chandrayaan-3 LIVE: Countdown To Soft Landing On Moon Begins, PM Modi To Join Virtually From South Africa

live

Chandrayaan-3 LIVE: Countdown To Soft Landing On Moon Begins, PM Modi To Join Virtually From South Africa

Chandrayaan-3 LIVE: The lander module of India's lunar mission will touch down on the southern pole of the moon on August 23 at 6.04 PM (18:04 hours).

Chandrayaan-3 LIVE: Countdown To Soft Landing On Moon Begins, PM Modi To Join Virtually From South Africa

Chandrayaan-3 Landing LIVE Updates: ISRO’s ambitious third Moon mission Chandrayaan-3’s Lander Module (LM) is all set to land on the lunar surface on Wednesday evening, as India eyes to become the first country to reach the uncharted south pole of Earth’s only natural satellite. The LM comprising the lander (Vikram) and the rover (Pragyan), is scheduled to make a touch down near the south polar region of the Moon at 6:04 pm today. If the Chandrayaan-3 mission succeeds in making a touchdown on moon and in landing a robotic lunar rover in ISRO’s second attempt in four years, India will become the fourth country to master the technology of soft-landing on the lunar surface after the US, China and the erstwhile Soviet Union. Chandrayaan-3 is a follow-on mission to Chandrayaan-2 and its objectives are to demonstrate safe and soft-landing on the lunar surface, roving on the Moon, and to conduct in-situ scientific experiments. On Monday, a senior ISRO official said the final landing maneuver is a very complex one and the decision for touchdown will be taken two hours prior to the action. A top official had also mentioned that it can be “postponed” if the situation is unfavourable.

Trending Now

Load More

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Science and Technology News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES