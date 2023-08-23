Home

Chandrayaan-3 Lands On The Moon, Watch The Moment When India Achieved Historic Feat | Video

A video of the moment Chandrayaan-3 landed on the moon has gone viral on social media.

India became the only country to have marked its presence on the moon's south pole.

Chandrayaan-3: India created history today as Chandrayaan-3, ISRO’s third lunar mission, successfully landed on the moon. With this, India became the only country to have marked its presence on the moon’s south pole which is considered to be difficult for its rough and harsh conditions, and fourth – after the US, China, and Russia – to have successfully landed on the moon’s surface. A video of the moment Chandrayaan-3 landed on the moon has gone viral on social media.

Watch The Moment Chandrayaan-3 Landed On Moon

#WATCH | Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) third lunar mission Chandrayaan-3 makes soft-landing on the moon pic.twitter.com/vf4CUPYrsE — ANI (@ANI) August 23, 2023

#WATCH | ISRO chief S Somanath congratulates his team on the success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission pic.twitter.com/ZD672osVFf — ANI (@ANI) August 23, 2023

India Becomes 1st Country To Land On Moon’s South Pole

India became the first country in the world to land on the moon’s south pole. “We have become the first country to go near the South Pole of the Moon,” P Veeramuthuvel, Project Director of Chandrayaan-3 Mission, said. This was India’s second attempt to land a spacecraft on the moon and comes less than a week after Russia’s Luna-25 mission failed. The Chandrayaan-3 is expected to remain functional for two weeks, running a series of experiments including a spectrometer analysis of the mineral composition of the lunar surface. “Landing on the south pole (of the moon) would actually allow India to explore if there is water ice on the moon. And this is very important for cumulative data and science on the geology of the moon,” said Carla Filotico, a partner and managing director at consultancy SpaceTec Partners.

