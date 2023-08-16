Top Recommended Stories

Chandrayaan-3 Inches Closer To Moon, Just 163 Km Away From Surface; Lander Vikram To Separate Tomorrow

Published: August 16, 2023 10:16 AM IST

By Analiza Pathak | Edited by Analiza Pathak

New Delhi: India’s ambitious third Moon mission’s spacecraft Chandrayaan-3 conducted the final lunar-bound manoeuvre at around 8:30 am on Wednesday, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) announced on X (formerly Twitter). “Today’s successful firing, needed for a short duration, has put Chandrayaan-3 into an orbit of 153 km x 163 km, as intended. With this, the lunar bound manoeuvres are completed,” the space agency said.

