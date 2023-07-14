Chandrayaan-3 Launch Countdown LIVE: When And How To Watch ISRO’s Third Moon Mission Online

Top Recommended Stories

live

Chandrayaan 3 Launch Countdown LIVE Updates: If the soft-landing succeeds, India will become the fourth country in the world to have achieved this. Follow this blog for latest updates.

Updated: July 14, 2023 8:54 AM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Analiza Pathak

Chandrayaan 3 Launch Countdown LIVE Updates: India’s third mission to the moon — Chandrayaan-3 — will take off today at 2:35 pm from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota as the country aims to achieve what its predecessor could not — land softly on the lunar surface and explore it with a rover. A successful soft landing will make India the fourth country, after the United States, Russia, and China, to achieve the feat. According to Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), Chandrayaan-3 will have three major objectives. One is to demonstrate safe and soft landing on the surface of the moon. The second is to demonstrate rover operations on the moon. And the third objective is to conduct in-situ scientific experiments on the lunar surface. This whole process is likely to take around 42 days, with the landing slated for August 23 at the lunar dawn.

Live Updates

  • 8:54 AM IST

    From humble beginnings in 1963 to an emerging space power in 2023, says Hardeep Singh Puri

  • 8:48 AM IST

    When will Chandrayaan-3 lunar mission be launched?

    The Chandrayaan-3 lunar mission will be launched on July 14 at 2.35 pm IST.

  • 8:18 AM IST

    How to watch the live streaming of Chandrayaan-3 launch event?

  • 8:14 AM IST

    The Chandrayaan programme: Fun Fact

    1. The Chandrayaan programme was conceived by the Government of India and formally announced by former Prime Minister, the late Atal Bihari Vajpayee on August 15, 2003.

    2. Subsequently, the hardwork of the scientists paid off when the maiden mission onboard ISRO’s trusted PSLV-C 11 rocket lifted off on October 22, 2008.

    3. According to the Indian Space Research Organisation, PSLV-C11 was an updated version of the standard configuration of a PSLV.

    4. It carried 11 scientific instruments built in India, the United States of America, the United Kingdom, Germany, Sweden, and Bulgaria.

    5. Noted scientist Mayilsami Annadurai from Tamil Nadu led the project as the Mission Director of the Chandrayaan-1 mission.

    6. The spacecraft was orbiting around the moon at a height of 100 km from the lunar surface for chemical, mineralogical and photo-geologic mapping of the moon.

    7. The satellite made over 3,400 orbits around the moon, more than what was expected by the ISRO team, and the mission finally concluded as the space agency’s scientists declared communication was lost from the spacecraft on August 29, 2009.

  • 8:09 AM IST

    Chandrayaan 3 Launch Countdown LIVE: Civic schools in Aurangabad to show live telecast of Chandrayaan-3 launch

    Students from civic schools in Maharashtra’s Aurangabad will get to see the live telecast of the launch of the country’s third moon mission, Chandrayaan-3, on Friday (July 14), officials have said.

    The students will be shown the live telecast of the Chandrayaan-3 launch to create interest in science, said an official from the Aurangabad Smart City Development Corporation Limited

