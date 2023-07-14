Chandrayaan-3 Launch Countdown LIVE: When And How To Watch ISRO’s Third Moon Mission Online

Home

Chandrayaan 3 Launch Countdown LIVE Updates: If the soft-landing succeeds, India will become the fourth country in the world to have achieved this. Follow this blog for latest updates.

Chandrayaan 3 Launch Countdown LIVE Updates: India’s third mission to the moon — Chandrayaan-3 — will take off today at 2:35 pm from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota as the country aims to achieve what its predecessor could not — land softly on the lunar surface and explore it with a rover. A successful soft landing will make India the fourth country, after the United States, Russia, and China, to achieve the feat. According to Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), Chandrayaan-3 will have three major objectives. One is to demonstrate safe and soft landing on the surface of the moon. The second is to demonstrate rover operations on the moon. And the third objective is to conduct in-situ scientific experiments on the lunar surface. This whole process is likely to take around 42 days, with the landing slated for August 23 at the lunar dawn.

To watch the Chandrayaan-3 launch live streaming, one can head to ISRO’s YouTube channel

