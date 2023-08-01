Home

Science

Chandrayaan-3 Leaves Earth's Orbit, Begins Journey Towards Moon: All You Need To Know

India’s ‘Bahubali’ rocket had successfully put the moon spacecraft – Chandrayaan-3- into orbit on July 14. It was launched into orbit by ISRO on-board Launch Vehicle Mark-3, formerly known as the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle Mk-III.

New Delhi: Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Tuesday successfully injected the Chandrayaan 3 — spacecraft to the moon — into the TransLunar orbit. “Chandrayaan-3 completes its orbits around the earth and heads towards the moon. A successful perigee-firing performed at ISTRAC, ISRO has injected the spacecraft into the translunar orbit. Next stop: the Moon. As it arrives at the moon, the Lunar-Orbit Insertion (LOI) is planned for August 5, 2023,” ISRO tweeted.

The lunar injection was conducted between 12am and 12.30am on Monday. ISRO officials said that the Chandryaan-3 mission has stuck to schedule and the spacecraft’s health is currently normal. With this, Chandrayaan-3 commenced its 3.8 lakh-km-long journey to the Moon. The Lunar-Orbit Insertion (LOI) is planned for August 5, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said.

Chandrayaan-3 Mission:

Chandrayaan-3 completes its orbits around the Earth and heads towards the Moon. A successful perigee-firing performed at ISTRAC, ISRO has injected the spacecraft into the translunar orbit. Next stop: the Moon 🌖 As it arrives at the moon, the… pic.twitter.com/myofWitqdi — ISRO (@isro) July 31, 2023

India’s ‘Bahubali’ rocket had successfully put the moon spacecraft – Chandrayaan-3- into orbit on July 14. It was launched into orbit by Isro on-board Launch Vehicle Mark-3, formerly known as the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle Mk-III. After a 40-day flight, the spacecraft is expected to make a soft landing near the moon’s south pole, making India the fourth country to land on the surface of the moon and the first country to make a soft landing near lunar south pole.

Chandrayaan-3 begins journey towards Moon | All you need to know

Translunar orbit injection is the process whereby the moon-bound spacecraft is put into a trajectory so that it can reach the moon. The Indian space agency said it will carry out the LOI process on August 5, 2023. The Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft was put into orbit on July 14, 2023, in a copybook style by India’s heavy lift rocket LVM3. The Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft comprises a propulsion module (weighing 2,148 kg), a lander (1,723.89 kg) and a rover (26 kg). The main object of the mission is to safely land the lander on the lunar soil. The lander will get separated from the propulsion module a couple of days after it enters lunar orbit. The lander is expected to make a soft-landing near the South Pole of the moon on August 23 evening at 5.47 p.m. The lander will descend to the moon from a height of about 100 km from the moon’s surface. The soft landing is a tricky issue as it involves a series of complex manoeuvres consisting of rough and fine braking. Imaging of the landing site region prior to landing will be done for finding safe and hazard-free zones. Subsequent to the soft landing, the six-wheeled rover will roll out and carry out experiments on the lunar surface for a period of one lunar day which is equal to 14 earth days.

Chandrayaan 2: A Stepping Stone

Chandrayaan 3 is the successor to India’s previous lunar mission, Chandrayaan 2, which was launched in July 2019. Although the mission encountered challenges during its landing phase, the orbiter component of Chandrayaan 2 continues to orbit the Moon and collect valuable scientific data. The experiences and knowledge gained from Chandrayaan 2 have been instrumental in shaping the objectives and design of Chandrayaan 3.

