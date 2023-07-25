Chandrayaan-3 Set To Perform Final Earth Orbit-Raising Manoeuvre Today: All You Need To Know

Home

The success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission will make India the fourth country in the world to land and ride on the Moon's surface after the US, Russia, and China.

India's 'Bahubali' rocket had successfully put the moon spacecraft – Chandrayaan-3- into orbit on July 14.

New Delhi: India’s third moon spacecraft Chandrayaan-3 is set to perform fifth and final Earth orbit-raising manoevre today. The success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission will make India the fourth country in the world to land and ride on the Moon’s surface after the US, Russia, and China.

India’s ‘Bahubali’ rocket had successfully put the moon spacecraft – Chandrayaan-3- into orbit on July 14 in a copy book style. The country’s heavy rocket slung the 3.8 ton Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft in its intended earth orbit.

The rocket is nicknamed as ‘Bahubali’ as like the hero in the successful film lifts a heavy Lingam, the rocket carried the 3.8-tonne Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft. From there it will be a long journey for Chandrayaan-3 as the distance between the earth and the moon is about 3.844 lakh km.

The LVM3 rocket with a strong deep growl rose into the sky breaking free from the second launch pad here at Satish Dhawan Space Centre. The 43.5 metre tall rocket weighing about 642 ton furiously rushed upwards with thick bright orange flame leaving behind an anaconda like long and thick white smoke.

About 16-minutes into its flight, the rocket put into orbit Chandrayaan-3. From there it will be over a month long journey for Chandrayaan-3 to reach its destination as the distance between the two planets is about 3.844 lakh km. Since then, the Indian space agency has raised the spacecraft’s orbit by a series of manoeuvres to put it on Lunar Transfer Trajectory.

The Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft comprises a propulsion module (weighing 2,148 kg), a lander (1,723.89 kg) and a rover (26 kg), the ISRO said.

The Moon lander, which is yet to be named, is expected to make a soft-landing near the South Pole of the Moon on August 23 or 24. It will descend to the Moon from a height of about 100 km from the Moon’s surface.

