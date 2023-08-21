Chandrayaan-3 Live Updates: India Awaits Vikram’s Successful Landing As Last 25 Km Left, 2 Days For Touchdown On Moon

Home

On Sunday, ISRO announced that the orbit of the Lander Module (LM) had been successfully reduced, setting the stage for a soft landing attempt on the lunar surface around 6 pm on Wednesday, August 23.

India Awaits Vikram’s Successful Landing As Last 25 Km Left, 2 Days For Touchdown. Photo: ISRO

New Delhi: With the successful second and final deboosting, Chandrayaan-3 has moved even closer to the Moon, marking the start of the countdown for its ambitious soft landing. On Sunday, ISRO announced that the orbit of the Lander Module (LM) had been successfully reduced, setting the stage for a soft landing attempt on the lunar surface around 6 pm on Wednesday, August 23. Notably, the health of the Lander Module (LM) was reported as normal by the Indian space agency on Saturday. Launched on July 14, the Indian spacecraft achieved a significant milestone on August 17th, with the successful separation of the Vikram lander from the propulsion module. The next critical phase involves the lander module’s endeavor for a gentle touchdown in the Moon’s south polar region on August 23rd. Should the Chandrayaan-3 mission prove successful, India will join the ranks of the United States, China, and the former Soviet Union, becoming the fourth nation to demonstrate the technology of softly landing a robotic lunar rover on the Moon’s surface. Stay updated with all the latest developments regarding Chandrayaan-3 on the India.com live blog.

