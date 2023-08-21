Top Recommended Stories

live

Chandrayaan-3 Live Updates: India Awaits Vikram’s Successful Landing As Last 25 Km Left, 2 Days For Touchdown On Moon

On Sunday, ISRO announced that the orbit of the Lander Module (LM) had been successfully reduced, setting the stage for a soft landing attempt on the lunar surface around 6 pm on Wednesday, August 23.

Published: August 21, 2023 6:49 AM IST

By Joy Pillai

chandrayaan-3
India Awaits Vikram’s Successful Landing As Last 25 Km Left, 2 Days For Touchdown. Photo: ISRO

New Delhi: With the successful second and final deboosting, Chandrayaan-3 has moved even closer to the Moon, marking the start of the countdown for its ambitious soft landing. On Sunday, ISRO announced that the orbit of the Lander Module (LM) had been successfully reduced, setting the stage for a soft landing attempt on the lunar surface around 6 pm on Wednesday, August 23. Notably, the health of the Lander Module (LM) was reported as normal by the Indian space agency on Saturday. Launched on July 14, the Indian spacecraft achieved a significant milestone on August 17th, with the successful separation of the Vikram lander from the propulsion module. The next critical phase involves the lander module’s endeavor for a gentle touchdown in the Moon’s south polar region on August 23rd. Should the Chandrayaan-3 mission prove successful, India will join the ranks of the United States, China, and the former Soviet Union, becoming the fourth nation to demonstrate the technology of softly landing a robotic lunar rover on the Moon’s surface. Stay updated with all the latest developments regarding Chandrayaan-3 on the India.com live blog.

Also Read:

Live Updates

  • 7:10 AM IST

    Chandrayaan-3 Live Updates: ISRO announced the date and time of the historic landing

  • 7:07 AM IST

    Chandrayaan-3 LIVE Updates: Chandrayaan-3 Vs Russia’s Luna-25

    Russia’s lunar mission is progressing towards its goal of landing the Luna-25 on Moon’s surface on August 21, just two days prior to India’s anticipated Chandrayaan-3 landing on August 23. While the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) launched Chandrayaan-3 on July 11, Russia’s spacecraft initiated a more direct trajectory to the Moon on August 11, aiming to secure the historic achievement first.

  • 6:53 AM IST

    Chandrayaan-3 LIVE Updates: Second and final deboosting has successfully reduced the Lander Module orbit to 25 km x 134 km.

  • 6:52 AM IST

    Chandrayaan-3 LIVE Updates: What are the objectives of India’s ambitious Moon mission?

    • Safe and soft landing demonstration on the lunar surface

    • Rover roving demonstration on the moon

    • Execution of in-situ scientific experiments

  • 6:52 AM IST

    Chandrayaan-3 LIVE Updates: Brief Timeline of the mission

    July 6: ISRO reveals the launch date as July 14 from Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh.

    July 7: Successful completion of all vehicle electrical tests.

    July 11: Conducting a successful 24-hour ‘launch rehearsal.’

    July 14: ISRO’s LVM3 M4 launches Chandrayaan-3 into intended orbit.

    July 15: Successful first orbit-raising maneuver in Bengaluru, reaching 41762 km x 173 km orbit.

    July 17: Second orbit-raising maneuver shifts Chandrayaan-3 into the 41603 km x 226 km orbit.

    July 22: Fourth orbit-raising maneuver and Earth-bound perigee firing place Chandrayaan-3 in a 71351 km x 233 km orbit.

    July 25: Successful completion of another orbit-raising maneuver.

    August 1: Chandrayaan-3 enters translunar orbit with a 288 km x 369328 km orbit.

    August 5: Enters the 164 km x 18074 km lunar orbit.

    August 6: Orbit lowered to 170 km x 4,313 km around lunar surface.

    August 9: Another maneuver lowers the spacecraft to 174 km x 1437 km.

    August 14: Entry into orbit circularization phase at 151 km x 179 km.

    August 16: Chandrayaan-3 enters 153.163 km orbit after firing.

    August 17: Separation of the landing module, comprising Vikram Lander and Pragyan rover, from its propulsion system.

    August 18: Completion of ‘deboosting’ operation, reducing orbit to 113 km x 157 km.

    August 20: Second and final ‘deboosting’ operation reduces lander module’s orbit to 25 km x 134 km

    August 23: If successful, Vikram Lander expected to touch down on lunar surface between 5.30 pm and 6.30 pm.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.

