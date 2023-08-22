Home

Chandrayaan-3 Live Updates: ISRO Scientists May Postpone Landing To August 27, India’s Ambitious Wait Continues

Vikram, the mission's lander module, is scheduled to attempt soft landing on the lunar surface a little after 6pm on Wednesday.

Chandrayaan-3’s Moon landing will be postponed to August 27 if factors are unfavourable. | Photo: ISRO

New Delhi: India’s ambitious moon mission – Chandrayaan-3’s landing, could potentially be postponed until next week if factors related to the lander module appear uunfavourable. Nilesh M Desai, Director of Space Applications Centre-ISRO (Ahmedabad), stated on Monday that the mission’s lunar landing might be rescheduled to August 27 if any unfavourable conditions occur on August 23 during the soft-landing attempt on the moon’s south pole. Stay updated with all the latest developments regarding Chandrayaan-3 on the India.com live blog.

