live

Chandrayaan-3 Live Updates: ISRO Scientists May Postpone Landing To August 27, India’s Ambitious Wait Continues

Vikram, the mission's lander module, is scheduled to attempt soft landing on the lunar surface a little after 6pm on Wednesday.

Updated: August 22, 2023 7:38 AM IST

By Joy Pillai

chandrayaan 3 live update
Chandrayaan-3’s Moon landing will be postponed to August 27 if factors are unfavourable. | Photo: ISRO

New Delhi: India’s ambitious moon mission – Chandrayaan-3’s landing, could potentially be postponed until next week if factors related to the lander module appear uunfavourable. Nilesh M Desai, Director of Space Applications Centre-ISRO (Ahmedabad), stated on Monday that the mission’s lunar landing might be rescheduled to August 27 if any unfavourable conditions occur on August 23 during the soft-landing attempt on the moon’s south pole. Stay updated with all the latest developments regarding Chandrayaan-3 on the India.com live blog.

Also Read:

Trending Now

Live Updates

  • 7:38 AM IST

    Chandrayaan-3 Live Updates: Ex-ISRO Chief K Sivan Speaks About
    Potential Success Rate Of Chandrayaan 3

    In an EXCLUSIVE interview with India.com, Ex-ISRO chief K Sivan said, Any mission that we begin, we go ahead with full confidence only but in the space system, there is always some uncertainty. The unknown, something that has not happened before on the ground, may happen during the flight and which is without our knowledge. But despite this uncertainty, we are always going ahead with complete confidence when we are planning a mission, not only during Chandrayaan but in any mission of the space organisation.

    Read More Here

  • 7:31 AM IST

    Chandrayaan-3 Live Updates: Top lessons related to Chandrayaan-2 that has helped Chandrayaan-3

    1. Fuel tank, solar panels are bigger.

    2. Touchdown speed of even up to 3 metres per second, it will not cause any harm to Chandrayaan-3

    3. Area of landing has expanded from 500m x 500m to 4km by 2.5km

    4. Image captured by Chandrayaan-2 orbiter was used for “better identification of the locations.”

    5. Better communication links for Chandrayaan-3.

    6. Spacecraft is tested for the ability to withstand vibrations.

    7. If everything fails, nothing works, still Vikram will make a landing.

  • 7:13 AM IST

    Chandrayaan-3 Live Updates: ISRO Chairman briefs Union Minister Jitendra Singh (Aug 21)

    All systems working perfectly Union Minister Jitendra Singh briefed by ISRO Chairman about the status and readiness of chandrayaan3 for the moon landing on 23rd August 2023. The health of Chandrayaan-3 will be continuously monitored. ISRO Chandrayaan-3 is set to land on the moon on August 23, 2023, around 18:04 hours IST.

  • 7:08 AM IST

    Chandrayaan-3 Live Updates: Actor Prakash Raj clarifies
    Chandrayaan-3 joke after criticism (Aug 21)

    Prakash Raj broke silence on Twitter after backlash on the
    internet for sharing a Chandrayaan-3 post. Explaining the post, the actor gave
    a strong reply to trolls and clarified that he was referring to a joke. The
    internet has mixed reactions to his explanation.

  • 7:03 AM IST

    Chandrayaan-3 Live Updates: ‘Moon landing will be postponed to August 27 if factors are
    unfavourable’ | Watch

    Nilesh M Desai, Director, Space Applications Centre-ISRO,
    Ahmedabad, said Chandrayaan-3’s moon landing might get postponed to August 27
    if any unfavourable condition occurs on August 23.

  • 6:56 AM IST

    Chandrayaan-3 Live Updates: How Chandrayaan-2’s ‘partial’ failure may guide soft Moon landing this time

    India’s previous lunar mission, Chandrayaan-2, which faced a “partial failure” in 2019, could hold the key to the success of Chandrayaan-3 if the latter achieves a “soft” and triumphant landing on the Moon’s surface on August 23. Chief of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), S. Somnath, mentioned earlier this month that “the knowledge we gained from Chandrayaan-2 has been applied in the Chandrayaan-3 mission.”
    Drawing from past experiences, the space agency has tirelessly worked to address the challenges posed by the Moon’s south pole, an area known to be devoid of sunlight for extended periods.

  • 6:55 AM IST

    Chandrayaan-3 Live Updates: ISRO announced the date and time of the historic landing

  • 6:54 AM IST

    Chandrayaan-3 LIVE Updates: Chandrayaan-3 Vs Russia’s Luna-25

    Russia’s lunar mission is progressing towards its goal of landing the Luna-25 on Moon’s surface on August 21, just two days prior to India’s anticipated Chandrayaan-3 landing on August 23. While the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) launched Chandrayaan-3 on July 11, Russia’s spacecraft initiated a more direct trajectory to the Moon on August 11, aiming to secure the historic achievement first.

  • 6:53 AM IST

    Chandrayaan-3 LIVE Updates: What are the objectives
    of India’s ambitious Moon mission?

    • Safe and soft landing demonstration on the lunar surface

    • Rover roving demonstration on the moon

    • Execution of in-situ scientific experiments

