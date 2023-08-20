Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Science
  • Chandrayaan-3 LIVE Updates: Vikram Lander Successfully Completes Final Deboosting, All Eyes On Moon Touchdown
live

Chandrayaan-3 LIVE Updates: Vikram Lander Successfully Completes Final Deboosting, All Eyes On Moon Touchdown

The soft landing of the Lander on the Lunar south pole is scheduled on August 23.

Updated: August 20, 2023 7:24 AM IST

By Joy Pillai

chandrayaan 3
Vikram Lander Successfully Completes Final Deboosting. | Photo: ISRO Twitter

New Delhi:  India’s ambitious moon exploration mission – Chandrayaan-3 – achieved another milestone by successfully completing its second deboosting operation on Sunday. This second and final deboosting maneuver brought the Chandrayaan-3 Lander module, including the Vikram lander and Pragyan rover, into an orbit of 25 km x 134 km above the Moon. The module will now undergo internal checks and await sunrise at the designated landing site. On Saturday, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) informed that the health of the Lander Module (LM) is normal. On August 17th, the Indian spacecraft accomplished the successful separation of the Vikram lander from the propulsion module. The next phase involves the lander module’s attempt at a soft landing in the Moon’s south polar region on August 23rd. If the Chandrayaan-3 mission proves successful, India will join the ranks of the United States, China, and the former Soviet Union as the fourth nation to achieve the technology of softly landing a robotic lunar rover on the Moon’s surface. Read all the latest updates about Chandrayaan-3 at India.com.

Also Read:

Trending Now

Live Updates

  • 7:22 AM IST

    Chandrayaan-3 LIVE Updates: Lander Module to decent on moon on August 23 at 5:45pm

    The powered descent of the Lander Module is expected to commence on August 23 around 1745 hours: ISRO.

  • 7:19 AM IST

    Chandrayaan-3 LIVE Updates: Chandrayaan-3 Vs Russia’s Luna-25

    Russia’s lunar mission is progressing towards its goal of landing the Luna-25 on Moon’s surface on August 21, just two days prior to India’s anticipated Chandrayaan-3 landing on August 23. While the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) launched Chandrayaan-3 on July 11, Russia’s spacecraft initiated a more direct trajectory to the Moon on August 11, aiming to secure the historic achievement first.

  • 7:13 AM IST

    Chandrayaan-3 LIVE Updates: Watch The stunning images captured by Lander Position Detection Camera on August 15

  • 7:10 AM IST

    Chandrayaan-3 LIVE Updates: Vikram lander headed for lunar south pole

    The challenging lunar south pole terrain is anticipated to add complexity to the landing. In a prior endeavor, India’s Chandrayaan-2 moon mission faced failure in 2019 with a crash near the site where Chandrayaan-3 is now aiming for a successful touchdown.

  • 7:07 AM IST

    Chandrayaan-3 LIVE Updates: ISRO released close up images of Moon taken by Vikram lander on August 17

    Isro on Friday released close-up images of the Moon which
    were captured by the Vikram lander module on 17.


  • 7:01 AM IST

    Chandrayaan-3 LIVE Updates: Russia’s Luna-25 faces technical glitch

    Russia’s space agency Roskosmos stated that its Luna-25 spacecraft encountered an “unusual situation” on Saturday while preparing for its transition to the pre-landing orbit.
    The Russian spacecraft is anticipated to touch down at the moon’s south pole on August 21, which is two days before ISRO’s Chandrayaan-3 mission is scheduled to land on August 23.
  • 6:59 AM IST

    Chandrayaan-3 LIVE Updates: Chandrayaan-3 has successfully completed its second and final deboosting on Sunday at around 2 am.

    “The second and final deboosting operation has successfully reduced the LM orbit to 25 km x 134 km. The module would undergo internal checks and await the sun-rise at the designated landing site. The powered descent is expected to commence on August 23, 2023, around 1745 Hrs. IST,” ISRO informed.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Science and Technology News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.