Chandrayaan-3 LIVE Updates: Vikram Lander Successfully Completes Final Deboosting, All Eyes On Moon Touchdown

The soft landing of the Lander on the Lunar south pole is scheduled on August 23.

Vikram Lander Successfully Completes Final Deboosting. | Photo: ISRO Twitter

New Delhi: India’s ambitious moon exploration mission – Chandrayaan-3 – achieved another milestone by successfully completing its second deboosting operation on Sunday. This second and final deboosting maneuver brought the Chandrayaan-3 Lander module, including the Vikram lander and Pragyan rover, into an orbit of 25 km x 134 km above the Moon. The module will now undergo internal checks and await sunrise at the designated landing site. On Saturday, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) informed that the health of the Lander Module (LM) is normal. On August 17th, the Indian spacecraft accomplished the successful separation of the Vikram lander from the propulsion module. The next phase involves the lander module’s attempt at a soft landing in the Moon’s south polar region on August 23rd. If the Chandrayaan-3 mission proves successful, India will join the ranks of the United States, China, and the former Soviet Union as the fourth nation to achieve the technology of softly landing a robotic lunar rover on the Moon’s surface. Read all the latest updates about Chandrayaan-3 at India.com.

