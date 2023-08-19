Top Recommended Stories

Chandrayaan-3 LIVE Updates: Vikram Lander Completes Deboosting, Health Normal, Informs ISRO

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has informed that the health of the Lander Module (LM) is normal, and it is scheduled to carry out the second deboosting operation on August 20th, around 0200 Hrs (IST).

Updated: August 19, 2023 9:11 AM IST

By Joy Pillai

Photo: ISRO Twitter

New Delhi: The final countdown for Chandrayaan-3’s successful Moon landing has started, as it executed the deboosting maneuver with the Vikram lander on Friday. This maneuver has brought it into a tighter and closer orbit around the Moon. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has informed that the health of the Lander Module (LM) is normal, and it is scheduled to carry out the second deboosting operation on August 20th, around 0200 Hrs (IST). On August 17th, the Indian spacecraft accomplished the successful separation of the Vikram lander from the propulsion module. The next phase involves the lander module’s attempt at a soft landing in the Moon’s south polar region on August 23rd. If the Chandrayaan-3 mission proves successful, India will join the ranks of the United States, China, and the former Soviet Union as the fourth nation to achieve the technology of softly landing a robotic lunar rover on the Moon’s surface. Read all the latest updates about Chandrayaan-3 at India.com.

Live Updates

  • 8:57 AM IST

    Chandrayaan-3 LIVE Updates: Watch ISRO shares Video captured by the
    Lander Position Detection Camera (Aug 15)

  • 8:53 AM IST

    Chandrayaan-3 LIVE Updates: What makes the Moon’s south pole mysterious?

    The Sun often lingers just below or barely above the horizon at the lunar South Pole. This positioning causes temperatures to soar above 54 degrees Celsius during periods of sunlight. Interestingly, despite this illumination, certain craters possess areas perpetually cast in shadow, untouched by sunlight for billions of years, and endure frigid temperatures as low as -203 degrees Celsius.

    Despite employing sophisticated sensors, the intricate interplay of terrain and lighting circumstances will pose challenges in accurately discerning the ground’s appearance for a descending lunar vehicle at the South Pole.

  • 8:33 AM IST

    Chandrayaan-3 LIVE Updates: ISRO’s mission inches closer to moon landing

    ISRO yesterday released images of the moon taken from its Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft as it approaches the lunar south pole, a previously unexplored region thought to contain water ice where Russia is trying to land first.

  • 8:26 AM IST

    Chandrayaan-3 LIVE Updates: Former ISRO scientist after lander module separation

    “Now Vikram has to take its own course of action. Further, it has to separate. So even after separating, then the major event comes. A major event is the 4800 Newton thrusters. They have to fire to take it to the lower orbit. That will also be done in two steps and ensuring that all the systems are working properly these two steps will go down, put a 100-kilometre orbit. Then from 100 go to the 30-kilometer orbit… that’s very very vital. But when it’s going very closer, closer to the Earth,” former ISRO scientist and Padma Shri awardee Mylswamy Annadurai told ANI.

  • 7:57 AM IST

    Chandrayaan-3 LIVE Updates: 2nd deboosting of Vikram lander on 20 August, informs ISRO

    ISRO has informed that the second deboosting of the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft’s lander module is scheduled for Sunday, August 20th. This follows the initial deboosting that occurred on the previous Friday evening.

  • 7:55 AM IST

    Chandrayaan-3 LIVE Updates: Things to know about India’s lunar mission

  • It has been one month and four days since the launch of the Chandrayaan-3 mission by ISRO on July 14th. Named “Chandrayaan,” signifying “moon vehicle” in Sanskrit, the launch took place at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh.
  • The approved budget for Chandrayaan-3 is ₹250 crore, not including the launch vehicle expenses.
  • Chandrayaan-3 is equipped with a 2-meter-tall lander, a rover, and a propulsion module, totaling a weight of approximately 3,900 kilograms.
  • The primary purpose of the lander is to deploy the rover onto the Moon’s surface. The mission’s operational lifespan is 1 lunar day, equivalent to 14 Earth days.

  • 6:43 AM IST

    Chandrayaan-3 LIVE Updates: Lander Module (LM) health normal, Informs ISRO

  • 6:40 AM IST

    Chandrayaan-3 LIVE Updates: View from the Lander Imager (LI) Camera-1 on August 17, 2023

  • 6:38 AM IST

    Chandrayaan-3 LIVE updates: Objectives of spacecraft
    The Chandrayaan-3 mission’s defined goals encompass a secure and soft moon landing, the mobility of a rover on the lunar surface, and conducting on-site scientific experiments.

  • 6:37 AM IST

    Chandrayaan-3 LIVE Updates: Why the Moon mission?

    Moon serves as a repository of the Earth’s past and a successful lunar mission by India will help enhance life on Earth while also enabling it to explore the rest of the solar system and beyond.

