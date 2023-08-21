Home

Chandrayaan-3 Live Updates: Vikram Lander Establishes Communication With Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter, 2 Days For Touchdown On Moon

On Sunday, ISRO announced that the orbit of the Lander Module (LM) had been successfully reduced, setting the stage for a soft landing attempt on the lunar surface around 6 pm on Wednesday, August 23.

India Awaits Vikram’s Successful Landing As Last 25 Km Left, 2 Days For Touchdown. Photo: ISRO

New Delhi: Chandrayaan-3’s Lander Module Vikram established communication with the orbiter of Chandrayaan-2 around the Moon, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) informed on Monday. The Vikram Lander aims to make a soft landing on the Moon’s surface on August 23. Stay updated with all the latest developments regarding Chandrayaan-3 on the India.com live blog.

