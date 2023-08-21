Top Recommended Stories

Chandrayaan-3 Live Updates: Vikram Lander Establishes Communication With Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter, 2 Days For Touchdown On Moon

On Sunday, ISRO announced that the orbit of the Lander Module (LM) had been successfully reduced, setting the stage for a soft landing attempt on the lunar surface around 6 pm on Wednesday, August 23.

Updated: August 21, 2023 3:41 PM IST

By Joy Pillai

India Awaits Vikram’s Successful Landing As Last 25 Km Left, 2 Days For Touchdown. Photo: ISRO

New Delhi: Chandrayaan-3’s Lander Module Vikram established communication with the orbiter of Chandrayaan-2 around the Moon, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) informed on Monday. The Vikram Lander aims to make a soft landing on the Moon’s surface on August 23. Stay updated with all the latest developments regarding Chandrayaan-3 on the India.com live blog.

  • 3:10 PM IST

    Chandrayaan-3 Live Updates: Vikram Lander Establishes Communication With Chandrayaan-2

  • 2:58 PM IST

    Chandrayaan-3 Live Updates: Where to watch live telecast of soft landing on moon?

    The event will be broadcast live on August 23, starting from 5.27 pm IST on multiple platforms, including the ISRO Website, its YouTube channel, the agency’s Facebook page, and DD National TV channel.

  • 2:56 PM IST

    Chandrayaan-3 Live Updates: Live telecast of Landing event begins at 17:20

  • 2:35 PM IST

    Chandrayaan-3 Live Updates: Know about Vikram Lander

    The lander and rover’s names have been taken from the last mission Chandrayaan-2. The lander is named after Dr Vikram A Sarabhai, the father of the Indian Space Programme.

    It is designed to function for one lunar day, which is 14 days on the Earth and comes with a number of sensors to ensure a safe touchdown. It weighs about 1,749 kg including the rover.

    It is built to have side-mounted solar panels, which can generate 738 W power and will be engaged in exploring the lunar south pole.

  • 1:58 PM IST

    Chandrayaan-3 Live Updates: Former ISRO chief K Sivan on mission’s efficiency | Watch

    “Last time after the landing process, we had gone through the data…Based on that, corrective measures have been taken. Not only that, we did something more than what we corrected. Wherever the margins are less, we enhance those margins…Based on the lessons we learnt from Chandrayaan 2, the system is going with more ruggedness..,” K Sivan told ANI.




  • 1:57 PM IST

  • 12:31 PM IST

    Chandrayaan-3 Live Updates: Indian
    Institute of Astrophysics director on Luna-25

    “A very big credential regarding space exploration 50
    years ago and they attempted this after about 50 years. We hope that they still
    continue to have the knowledge, capacity and experience and that they will be
    able to solve it and go ahead with their Luna-26 and Luna-27 missions as
    planned,” Annapurni Subramaniam told ANI.

  • 12:16 PM IST

    Chandrayaan-3 Live Updates: Anand Mahindra expresses excitement

    – The chairman of Mahindra Group said he will be watching, praying and cheering on the Chandrayaan-3 mission during its landing.

    – In his earlier tweets, he defended the lunar exploration mission against the contrasting views on the money being spent on it.

  • 12:14 PM IST

    Chandrayaan-3 Live Updates: Module is healthy, everything going as planned, say ISRO

    The spacecraft is healthy and everything is going as per the plan, officials familiar with the development at the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) said on Saturday,.

