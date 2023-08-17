Home

Chandrayaan-3, Luna-25 Approaching Moon: Are These Missions Paving Way for Space Tourism?

As the race for space supremacy heats up, driven by continuous advancements in spacecraft technology, the allure of space tourism is gaining momentum.

New Delhi: India’s Chandrayaan-3 mission has achieved a pivotal breakthrough by successfully completing its fifth and final lunar-bound orbit maneuver, drawing it closer to the moon’s surface. The spacecraft has successfully separation of its lander module today, which includes the rover. Now after the detachment from the Propulsion Module, the Lander will autonomously navigate the rest of the way to the moon’s surface, aiming for a delicate landing on August 23. Meanwhile, Russia’s lunar mission, Luna-25, has entered lunar orbit and is targeting a landing window between August 21 and 23. Both India and Russia share the goal of accomplishing a gentle landing near the moon’s south pole.

The war to hoist the flag in space has started now with the United States and China are also eyeing to land their astronauts on Moon’s south pole before 2030.

China, fresh from achievements like launching a space station and successfully sending a Mars mission, has now shifted its focus to the moon. Beijing is working diligently to send Chinese astronauts for a lunar landing by 2030.

The ongoing expeditions and space developments undertaken by governments around the world are somehow inspiring private sectors to unlock the doors to new forms of tourism, offering people the chance to embark on a memorable journey to space.

As the race for space supremacy heats up, driven by continuous advancements in spacecraft technology, the allure of space tourism is gaining momentum. Individuals with the means to afford such extraordinary experiences are willing to pay substantial sums for the ultimate adventure. This dream is being realized by companies like OceanGate Expeditions and Virgin Galactic, which offer space tourism with competition from Elon Musk’s SpaceX and other contenders.

Virgin Galactic, for instance, recently achieved a milestone by sending tourists into space, including a former British Olympian and a mother-daughter duo. The company is exploring further opportunities to make space tourism more accessible. The spacecraft reached space on August 10, reaching an altitude of 44,500 feet at around 9:30 a.m.

Embarking on sea or space adventures is akin to stepping into a realm of boundless possibilities. It’s a realm where courage is tested and the boundaries of exploration are pushed. While this is exhilarating, it is imperative to acknowledge the need for responsible practices in these domains. An unfortunate incident, where a submarine exploring the Titanic’s underwater wreckage claimed five lives, underscores the importance of caution in extreme tourism.

For those pursuing these “risky” space experiences, safety is paramount. However, it’s essential to recognize that space tourism is in its infancy, and risks are inherent. With time, advancements in the space sector will likely make space travel safer and more accessible, turning the dream of venturing into space into a reality for more people.

