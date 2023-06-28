Home

Science

Chandrayaan-3 To Be Launched on July 13 | All You Need to Know About India’s Moon Landing Mission

Chandrayaan-3 To Be Launched on July 13 | All You Need to Know About India’s Moon Landing Mission

Chandrayaan-3 Moon Landing mission will be launched on 13th July at 14:30 hrs from Sriharikota. It will be India's 3rd mission to moon involving a Lander & Rove.

Chandrayaan-3 Moon Landing Mission

New Delhi: Chandrayaan-3 Moon Landing mission will be launched on 13th July at 14:30 hrs from Sriharikota. This is a follow-on mission to Chandrayaan-2 to demonstrate end-to-end capability in safe landing and roving on the lunar surface. It has a lander and rover configuration.

Chandrayaan-3 will be launched by the Launch Vehicle Mark-III from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota and this is scheduled for July 13 at 2:30 pm, according to the officials.

You may like to read

The propulsion module will carry the lander and rover configuration till 100 km lunar orbit. It has a Spectro-Polarimetry of Habitable Planet Earth payload to study the spectral and polarimetric measurements of Earth from the lunar orbit.

The propulsion module will carry the lander and rover configuration till 100 km lunar orbit. The propulsion module has Spectro-polarimetry of Habitable Planet Earth (SHAPE) payload to study the spectral and Polari metric measurements of Earth from the lunar orbit.

Chandrayaan-3: All You Need to Know About India’s Moon Landing Mission

Chandrayaan-3 consists of an indigenous Lander module (LM), Propulsion module (PM) and a Rover

The Lander will have the capability to soft land at a specified lunar site and deploy the Rover which will carry out in-situ chemical analysis of the lunar surface during the course of its mobility.

The Lander and the Rover have scientific payloads to carry out experiments on the lunar surface.

The main function of PM is to carry the LM from launch vehicle injection till final lunar 100 km circular polar orbit and separate the LM from PM.

Apart from this, the Propulsion Module also has one scientific payload as a value addition which will be operated post separation of Lander Module.

The launcher identified for Chandrayaan-3 is GSLV-Mk3 which will place the integrated module in an Elliptic Parking Orbit (EPO) of size ~170 x 36500 km.

The mission objectives of Chandrayaan-3 are:

To demonstrate Safe and Soft Landing on Lunar Surface

To demonstrate Rover roving on the moon and

To conduct in-situ scientific experiments.

To achieve the mission objectives, several advanced technologies are present in Lander such as,

Altimeters: Laser & RF based Altimeters

Velocimeters: Laser Doppler Velocimeter & Lander Horizontal Velocity Camera

Inertial Measurement: Laser Gyro based Inertial referencing and Accelerometer package

Propulsion System: 800N Throttleable Liquid Engines, 58N attitude thrusters & Throttleable Engine

Control Electronics

Navigation, Guidance & Control (NGC): Powered Descent Trajectory design and associate software elements

Hazard Detection and Avoidance: Lander Hazard Detection & Avoidance Camera and Processing Algorithm

Landing Leg Mechanism.

(With Inputs From ISRO official website)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.