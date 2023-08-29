Home

Chandrayaan-3: Pragyan Rover Says Hi To Earth; Confirms It Is In Good Health

On August 26, ISRO said that the Pragyan rover was at the Shiv Shakti Point, a location in the lunar south pole, in search of lunar secrets. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier announced that the touchdown point of Chandrayaan 3's Vikram lander would be named Shiv Shakti.

Visual Representation of Pragyan Rover On Moon (Image: ANI)

New Delhi: The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) announced that the Pragyan Rover, which is part of the Chandrayaan-3 mission, has begun its journey to explore the lunar south pole. The rover is expected to uncover secrets about the moon, including the presence of water ice, a report in news agency ANI said.

Message From Pragyan Rover

“Hello earthlings! This is #Chandrayaan3’s Pragyan Rover. I hope you’re doing well. I want to let everyone know that I’m on my way to uncover the secrets of the Moon. Me and my friend Vikram Lander are in touch. We’re in good health. The best is coming soon,” ISRO InSight posted on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Earlier on August 28, ISRO informed that Pragyan Rover came across a 4-meter diameter crater on the lunar surface. Taking to X (former Twitter), ISRO said, “Chandrayaan-3 Mission: On August 27, 2023, the Rover came across a 4-meter diameter crater positioned 3 meters ahead of its location. The Rover was commanded to retrace the path.”

ISRO Confirms Rover Now Safely Heading on New Path

ISRO said that the rover is now safely heading on a new path. India took a giant leap on August 23, as the Chandrayaan-3 lander module successfully landed on the moon’s South pole, making it the first country to have achieved the historic feat. The country became the fourth– after the US, China, and Russia – to have successfully landed on the moon’s surface.

Chandra’s Surface Thermophysical Experiment (ChaSTE)

The Chandra’s Surface Thermophysical Experiment (ChaSTE) measures the temperature of the lunar surface at the pole to understand its thermal behavior. It has a probe that can penetrate the surface up to 10 centimeters and has 10 temperature sensors.

(With inputs from ANI)

