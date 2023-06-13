Home

Chandrayaan-3 To Be Launched in July | All You Need To Know About ISRO’s 3rd Lunar Exploration Expedition

Chandrayaan-3

New Delhi: Chandrayaan-3, India’s ambitious plan to land on the surface of the Moon, will be launched between July 12 and 19 if all tests go smooth, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman S Somanath. Speaking to the media after inaugurating a one-day workshop and space exhibition at Kothavara St Xavier’s College organised by ISRO, Somanath said that the Chandrayaan has already reached the launch pad in Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota, fro

What is Chandrayaan 3:

Chandrayaan 3 spacecraft is the 3rd lunar exploration expedition, outlined by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). It is a follow-on mission to Chandrayaan-2 to demonstrate end-to-end capability in safe landing and roving on the lunar surface. The Vikram lander’s subsequent failure prompted the development of a different mission to show off the landing skills required for the 2024 lunar polar exploration mission that is being proposed in collaboration with Japan.

Chandrayaan 3 consists of Lander and Rover configuration. It will be launched by LVM3 from SDSC SHAR, Sriharikota. The propulsion module will carry the lander and rover configuration till 100 km lunar orbit.

The propulsion module has Spectro-polarimetry of Habitable Planet Earth (SHAPE) payload to study the spectral and Polari metric measurements of Earth from the lunar orbit.

Chandrayaan-3: Key Features

Chandrayaan-3 consists of an indigenous Lander module (LM), Propulsion module (PM) and a Rover with an objective of developing and demonstrating new technologies required for Inter planetary missions.

The Lander will have the capability to soft land at a specified lunar site and deploy the Rover which will carry out in-situ chemical analysis of the lunar surface during the course of its mobility.

The Lander and the Rover have scientific payloads to carry out experiments on the lunar surface.

The main function of PM is to carry the LM from launch vehicle injection till final lunar 100 km circular polar orbit and separate the LM from PM.

The Propulsion Module also has one scientific payload as a value addition which will be operated post separation of Lander Module.

The launcher identified for Chandrayaan-3 is GSLV-Mk3 which will place the integrated module in an

Elliptic Parking Orbit (EPO) of size ~170 x 36500 km.

Chandrayaan-3 mission: Objectives:

To demonstrate Safe and Soft Landing on Lunar Surface To demonstrate Rover roving on the moon and To conduct in-situ scientific experiments.

(With Inputs of ISRO)

(With Inputs of ISRO)