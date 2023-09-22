Home

Science

Will Vikram, Pragyan Wake Up After Lunar Night? Here’s What Ex-ISRO Chief Says

Will Vikram, Pragyan Wake Up After Lunar Night? Here’s What Ex-ISRO Chief Says

Scientists at the Indian space agency will attempt to revive both the Vikram lander and the Pragyan rover today.

Here’s What ISRO Ex-Chairman K Sivan Says On Chandrayaan-3 Lander, Rover Wake Up Attempt

New Delhi: Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) scientists are fully prepared for their ambitious attempt to revive Chandrayaan-3’s Pragyan rover and Vikram lander today, as the Sun’s rays once again reach the lunar south pole after 14 days of darkness. Reacting to the ambitious ‘wakeup call,’ former ISRO Chairman K. Sivan stated that the nation must ‘wait and see.’ Expressing optimism about the revival of the Vikram lander and Pragyan rover, he mentioned that if all the systems and equipment function properly, waking both modules should not pose a significant challenge for the scientists.

Trending Now

“We have to wait and see. They have endured a lunar night, and now the lunar day begins. They will attempt to awaken it. If all systems are functioning, it will be fine… This is not the end; many new discoveries will come. Even Chandrayaan-1’s data has led to numerous findings. So, I believe many more new insights will emerge. Scientists will continue to strive. This is not the end of the story,” Sivan said.”

You may like to read



Scientists at the Indian space agency will attempt to revive both the Vikram lander and the Pragyan rover today. If both modules of Chandrayaan-3 get activated, it will serve as an extension to the country’s already successful moon mission.

What ISRO Chairman Said?

Recently, ISRO Chairman S. Somanath stated that the entire team associated with the mission is hopeful that when the sun rises on the Shivshakti Point, Vikram and Pragyan will come back to life. ISRO scientists will attempt to revive the instruments on September 21 and 22, during the lunar dawn. “We can only hope to see the equipment come back to life on September 22,” Somanath said.

Vikram and Pragyaan were gradually put into sleep mode starting on September 2. Both modules had fully charged batteries when they were put to sleep, and their solar panels were oriented to receive light at dawn.

Providing information in the Rajya Sabha, Union Minister of State for Science & Technology Dr. Jitendra Singh mentioned that scientists are waiting for the wake-up call to activate Vikram and Pragyan’s response. “The second phase of Chandrayaan-3 is about to begin in the next few hours… We are eagerly awaiting the wake-up call and the response from Vikram and Pragyan… Then communication from Earth will commence, and we will be the first in the world to achieve this,” he stated.”

K Sivan

Sivan led India’s Chandrayaan 2 mission, the nation’s second endeavor to send a spacecraft to the Moon. Launched in 2019, the mission fell short of achieving a soft landing on the lunar surface, coming within just 2.1 km of success. Nevertheless, the Chandrayaan 2 Orbiter remains operational in lunar orbit and continues to transmit lunar-related data. Recently, it captured and shared images of Chandrayaan-3’s lander at the Shiv Shakti Point.

Vikram, Pragyaan on ‘Sleep Mode’

Vikram and Pragyaan were gradually put into sleep mode starting on September 2. Both modules had fully charged batteries when they were put to sleep, and their solar panels were oriented to receive light at dawn.

Providing information in the Rajya Sabha, Union Minister of State for Science & Technology Dr. Jitendra Singh mentioned that scientists are waiting for the wake-up call to activate Vikram and Pragyan’s response. “The second phase of Chandrayaan-3 is about to begin in the next few hours… We are eagerly awaiting the wake-up call and the response from Vikram and Pragyan… Then communication from Earth will commence, and we will be the first in the world to achieve this,” he stated.”

The Indian space agency reported on September 4 that the data collected by the payloads were transmitted to the Earth and the payloads were currently powered off.

“Vikram Lander is set into sleep mode around 08:00 Hrs. IST today. Prior to that, in-situ experiments by ChaSTE, RAMBHA-LP and ILSA payloads are performed at the new location. The data collected is received at the Earth. Payloads are now switched off. Lander receivers are kept ON. Vikram will fall asleep next to Pragyan once the solar power is depleted and the battery is drained. Hoping for their awakening, around September 22, 2023,” ISRO posted on X.

Chandrayaan-3 Mission:

Vikram Lander is set into sleep mode around 08:00 Hrs. IST today. Prior to that, in-situ experiments by ChaSTE, RAMBHA-LP and ILSA payloads are performed at the new location. The data collected is received at the Earth.

Payloads are now switched off.… pic.twitter.com/vwOWLcbm6P — ISRO (@isro) September 4, 2023



Before putting Vikram on sleep, ISRO executed a command for the Lander to reignite its engines, which it accomplished, landing just 30-40 cm from its target. The Indian space agency shared this achievement on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter). This achievement is a major boost for future sample return missions and potential human expeditions to the moon. The successful execution of the hop experiment demonstrates the lander’s ability to move and navigate the lunar terrain, a critical capability for future exploratory missions.

“Chandrayaan-3 Mission: Vikram soft-landed on Moon, once again! The Vikram Lander exceeded its mission objectives, successfully executing a hop experiment. Upon command, it fired its engines, elevating itself by about 40 cm as expected and safely landed at a distance of 30 – 40 cm away,” ISRO wrote.

Vikram Lander

The Vikram Lander, which made its lunar touchdown on August 23, carries four payloads designed for a comprehensive lunar environment study. These include RAMBHA, measuring near-surface plasma density; ChaSTE, assessing lunar soil thermal properties; ILSA, monitoring seismic activity around the landing site; and LRA, contributing to lunar system dynamics understanding.

Following the successful hop experiment, all systems on the Vikram Lander reported nominal performance and good health. The deployed RAMBHA, ChaSTE, and ILSA were expertly folded back and subsequently redeployed, showcasing the lander’s operational capabilities.

This accomplishment in Vikram Lander’s hop experiment represents a significant milestone in India’s space exploration endeavours. It not only highlights the country’s technological prowess but also paves the way for more ambitious lunar missions in the future. As ISRO continues to analyze the valuable data transmitted by the Vikram Lander, the world anticipates further groundbreaking achievements from this pioneering lunar mission.

Importantly, this achievement sets the stage for future sample return and human missions, igniting enthusiasm for the next phase of lunar exploration! All systems performed as expected and remain in good health. The deployed RAMBHA, ChaSTE, and ILSA were folded back and redeployed successfully after the experiment.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Science and Technology News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES