Chandrayaan-3: Pragyan Rover Begins ‘Moon Walk’, To Leave ‘Forever’ Ashoka Emblem Imprint On Lunar Surface

India took a walk on the moon, Isro tweeted after Pragyan rover rolled out from Vikram lander and took a walk.

Rover Pragyan takes a walk on moo. | Photo: Twitter ISRO

New Delhi: August 23, 2023, marks a date that the world will forever remember, as India etched its name in history by becoming the first nation to achieve a lunar landing at the South Pole. This monumental feat places India alongside the U.S., Russia, and China as the exclusive countries to successfully land a spacecraft on the moon’s surface. The credit for this extraordinary triumph belongs to the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO)’s Chandrayaan-3 mission. On Thursday, ISRO informed that the Chandrayaan-3 Rover – Pragyan – has ramped down from Vikram lander and has taken a walk on the moon. This is the first big development after the Vikram lander successfully landed on the lunar surface on Wednesday.

“Chandrayaan-3 ROVER: Made in India 🇮🇳 Made for the MOON🌖! The Ch-3 Rover ramped down from the Lander and India took a walk on the moon ! More updates soon,” ISRO tweeted.

After the successful landing, Pragyaan waited for the lunar dust to settle down. The first picture of the rover coming out of Vikram has been shared by Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre chairman Pawan K Goenka.

Pragyan Rover To Leave Ashoka Emblem Imprint On Lunar Surface?

A curtain-raiser video released by ISRO prior to the mission’s launch showcases the logo imprints on the rover. As Pragyan navigates the moon’s surface, its rear wheels leave behind these logo imprints.

Following a gentle landing, the rover will descend from the lander’s belly to the Moon’s surface using one of its side panels as a ramp. The lander and rover are designed for a mission life of one lunar day, equivalent to about 14 Earth days, in order to conduct studies of the lunar surroundings. Nevertheless, ISRO officials haven’t ruled out the possibility of them operating for an additional lunar day.

The exploration of the Moon’s south pole is driven by the potential presence of water in areas perpetually shrouded in shadow. Chandrayaan-3 is equipped with four scientific instruments as payloads, tasked with studying moonquakes, heat flow across the lunar surface, the plasma environment near the moon, and the precise distance between the moon and Earth.

Beyond its scientific pursuits, the rover will also leave imprints that symbolize ISRO and India’s national emblem: the Lion Capital of Ashoka at Sarnath.

