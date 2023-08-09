Home

Chandrayaan-3 Vs Russia’s Luna-25 Race To The Moon: All You Need To Know

India's third lunar mission Chandrayaan-3 is due to make a soft landing on the surface of the Moon on August 23 and ISRO claimed it will do this even in case of engine failure.

The mission Chandrayan-3 began on July 14 and after blasted into space, it entered lunar orbit on August 5. (Photo: Pixabay)

New Delhi: Vikram, the lander of India’s third lunar mission Chandrayaan-3, is set to make its soft landing on the Moon’s surface this month. In the race to the moon, Russia is launching its first lunar landing spacecraft on August 11. The launch from the Vostochny cosmodrome, 3,450 miles (5,550 km) east of Moscow, will take place four weeks after India sent up its Chandrayaan-3 lunar lander, due to touch down at the pole on August 23.

Wil Russia’s Luna-25 Reach Moon Before Chandrayaan-3

Luna-25 spacecraft would take five days to fly to the moon and then spend five to seven days in lunar orbit before descending on one of three possible landing sites near the pole, Russian space agency Roscosmos said as per a report by news agency Reuters. The timeline implies that it could match or narrowly beat its Indian rival Chandrayaan-3 to the moon’s surface.

India’s third lunar mission Chandrayaan-3 is due to make a soft landing on the surface of the Moon on August 23 and will do this even in case of engine failure. “If everything fails, all sensors stop working and nothing works, still Vikram, the lander will make a soft-landing provided that propulsion system works well,” Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chief S Somanath said.

The mission Chandrayan-3 began on July 14 and after blasted into space, it entered lunar orbit on August 5. There will be three more de-orbiting manoeuvres on August 9, 14, and 16 till its orbit reduces to 100 km x 100 km from the Moon.

Will Luna-25 and Chandrayaan-3 Get In Each Other’s Way

The two missions would not get in each other’s way because they have different landing areas planned. “There is no danger that they interfere with each other or collide. There is enough space for everyone on the moon,” it said.

Chandrayaan-3 vs Luna 25: Key Differences

Mission time: Chandrayaan-3 is due to run experiments for two weeks, while Luna-25 will work on the moon for a year. Upon landing, Chandrayaan-3 will operate for one lunar day, which is approximately 14 Earth days. One day on the Moon is equal to 14 days on Earth.

Agenda: With a mass of 1.8 tons and carrying 31 kg (68 pounds) of scientific equipment, Luna-25 will use a scoop to take rock samples from a depth of up to 15 cm (6 inches) to test for the presence of frozen water that could support human life. Meanwhile, one of the key objectives of Chandrayaan-3 is to conduct in-situ scientific experiments on the lunar surface.

Structure: Chandrayaan-3 is equipped with a lander, a rover and a propulsion module. It weighs around 3,900 kilograms. Luna-25 features four-legged base with landing rockets and propellant tanks.

Why Both Missions Are Eyeing Moon’s South Pole

Rough terrain makes a landing at the south pole of the Moon. The south pole is a prized destination because scientists believe it may hold significant quantities of ice that could be used to extract fuel and oxygen, as well as for drinking water.

