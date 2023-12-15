Chandrayaan-4: In Next Moon Mission, ISRO Gears Up To Bring Back Samples From Lunar Surface

Home

ISRO is planning to launch Chandrayaan-4 mission to bring back samples from the lunar surface in four years.

Next Moon Mission: After achieving the historic success of Chandrayaan-3 and the successful launch of Aditya-L1, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is planning to launch Chandrayaan-4. This time, it aims to bring back samples from the moon in approximately four years. ISRO Chairperson S. Somanath provided this information while elaborating on the space agency’s Vision 2047.

Bharatiya Antariksh Station – India’s planned space station – will be launched by 2028. The BAS will be capable of conducting experiments with the help of AI robots. Earlier, PM Modi called on ISRO to the set up a space station by 2035. He had also called on called on the space agency to send a man to the Moon by 2040.

The plans are surely far off but an experiment important for sustained human spaceflight will be “launched in the next three to four months,” Somanath said during a lecture at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Thursday.

Notably, the SPADEX experiment will showcase autonomous docking capability, a process of aligning two spacecrafts in the orbit and joining them together.

“Two satellites that are connected to each other will be launched, they will separate out, travel for a few kilometres, and then come back and connect,” Somanath said while explaining the mission.

While India is now capable of developing the lander and rover after Chandrayaan-2 and Chandrayaan-3 missions, Somanath said, “we need much more technology than what we have developed for the landing,” for the sample-return mission.

ISRO had recently showcased a trajectory to bring back a spacecraft from the Moon using left-over fuel in the propulsion module. For returning back to earth, the ascender module will have to collect the samples, return to orbit around the moon, dock with another spacecraft, transfer samples and initiate its journey back to Earth.

When the aircraft comes in the Earth module, it will have to dock with another module that will bring it to Earth.

Somanath stated that for sustained presence of India in space, the space agency is also planning on developing an inflatable habitat module. In this module Indian astronauts will be able to walk around and conduct experiments.

Crucially, the Indian space agency is engaging in talks with NASA and the European Space Agency to make a shared interface that will connect the Indian space station with these nations. This interface is imagined to facilitate collaborative efforts, as suggested by Somanath, hinting at potential collaborations with these countries for the space station. Notably, the current International Space Station has been developed with collaboration and cooperation with various countries and is anticipated to be de-orbited by 2030. Additionally, the common interface will enable the Indian module to dock with the ISS, as per the ISRO chief.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Science and Technology News on India.com.