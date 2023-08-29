Home

Science

ChatGPT Latest Update: Creator OpenAI Adds New Features, Here’s What It Means For You

ChatGPT Latest Update: Creator OpenAI Adds New Features, Here’s What It Means For You

All eyes have been on ChatGPT, a natural language processing tool driven by AI technology allows human-like conversations and much more. It's creator OpenAI has added new features to the tool. Know what these features mean for you..

ChatGPT Latest Update

New Delhi: Chat Generative Pre-trained Transformer, commonly known as ChatGPT is a chatbot powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI) which uses natural language processing and creates human-like conversations. ChatGPT can also respond to questions, it can compose written content on the basis of prompts including social media posts, essays, emails and articles. A form of generative AI, ChatGPT is a tool which helps the humans get human-like images, text or videos created by Artificial Intelligence, on the basis of prompts given by them. The AI research company OpenAI, which created and launched ChatGPT in November 2022 has now added new features to its creation. Have a look at how ChatGPT generally works, what are the latest updates added to the chatbot by its creator and what these new features mean to you..

Trending Now

How Does ChatGPT Work?

An artificial intelligence tool, ChatGPT works on the basis of the prompt given by the user; the chatbot understands the intent behind the user’s prompt and provides a response accordingly. As mentioned in its name, ChatGPT works on ita Generative Pre-trained Transformer, which finds patterns in data sequences through specialised algorithms; this transformer is successful in pulling out enough data to create a desired response.

You may like to read

Apart from the transformer, ChatGPT uses the GPT-3 language model, deep learning (a subset of machine learning) and a neural network machine learning model to work successfully. Users can ask all kinds of questions from a plethora of topics and they will get their desired responses.

ChatGPT Latest Update

As mentioned earlier, the creator company of ChatGPT, OpenAI has added a latest update to its already efficient chatbot. OpenAI is now using their GPT3.5 Turbo Model, which is a notch higher than the earlier model (GPT-3 language model) and allows the users to fine-tune the model with their own data. This update improves and enhances the performance of ChatGPT and makes it more specific in its answers which is quite beneficial for us, the users.

ChatGPT Latest Update: What Does It Change

ChatGPT, to a large extent, is successful in helping the humans get their desired data on the basis of the prompts given by them and this update is going to take that success rate furthet up. The fine-tuning process now gives developers the power to customize the behaviour of the models in such a way that they align with their unique use cases. This will result in results that are more efficient, accurate and desired, when the chatbot is used on a larger scale.

OpenAI has also highlighted that this new model will be able to acccommodate up to 4,000 tokens which is two times the capacity of the previous model. Early trials, according to OpenAI, have demonstrated that GPT-3.5 Turbo Model can equate or even surpass what the base GPT-4 Model can do, for some specific tasks.

ChatGPT Latest Update: Advantages, New Features

Better Performance: During the trial of this new model, the customers who participated in its private beta phase have acknowledged that this latest version of the chatbot is more acccurate and in common situations and tasks, there is great improvement in the performance.

Formatting of Output Is Better: It has been noticed that the fine-tuning has increased the ChatGPT’s aptitude for maintaining uniform response formats; developers will soon be able to rely on the chatbot to create the queries of the humans into JSON (JavaScript Object Notation) scripts of high quality.

ChatGPT More User Friendly: The latest update has made the chatbot more user-friendly than before and also more effective in terms of understanding and following the instructions and prompts given to it. This has led ChatGPT to produce results that are specific and concise or are constantly provided in a particular language.

Tailored Responses: Businesses or individuals have also noticed that the new version of ChatGPT adjusts better with the demands of the users and is therefore able to provide responses that match the style and tone of the user; thus cooperating and aligning with the unique demands and voice of the user.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Science and Technology News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES