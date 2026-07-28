China moves closer to ‘artificial sun’ as world’s largest fusion magnet clears major test; Why is it significant?

It is called an artificial Sun because it mimics the Sun's energy-producing process, not because it looks like the Sun or creates sunlight.

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China moves closer to 'artificial sun' as world's largest fusion magnet clears major test; Why is it significant?

China has announced a major breakthrough in its effort to develop an artificial Sun, after successfully building and testing the world’s largest superconducting fusion magnet, a crucial part of a nuclear fusion reactor that could one day produce clean and almost unlimited energy. The development is seen as an important step in China’s goal of generating electricity through nuclear fusion by around 2030. If successful, it could place the country among the global frontrunners in the race to develop carbon-free fusion energy.

According to China’s state-run Global Times, the Institute of Plasma Physics under the Chinese Academy of Sciences (ASIPP) said two of its key fusion technologies have successfully cleared expert evaluation and performance tests. These include the toroidal field superconducting magnet and the high-temperature superconducting (HTS) central solenoid coil, both developed by Chinese researchers.

The newly tested toroidal field superconducting magnet is a massive D-shaped structure measuring 21 metres in length, 12 metres in width, and weighing around 582 tonnes. It is designed to generate an extremely powerful magnetic field that can confine superheated plasma inside a fusion reactor, a critical requirement for producing fusion energy.

Here’s how it works?

The Sun produces energy by fusing hydrogen atoms together under extremely high temperatures and pressure. This process is called nuclear fusion.

An artificial Sun aims to copy this process on Earth by heating hydrogen fuel (usually isotopes called deuterium and tritium) to temperatures of over 100 million degrees Celsius—much hotter than the Sun’s core.

At such extreme temperatures, the gas turns into plasma, a superheated state of matter.

Powerful superconducting magnets hold the plasma in place inside a doughnut-shaped machine called a tokamak, preventing it from touching the reactor walls.

When fusion occurs, it releases an enormous amount of energy, which scientists hope can eventually be used to generate electricity.

Why is it called an “artificial Sun”?

It is called an artificial Sun because it mimics the Sun’s energy-producing process, not because it looks like the Sun or creates sunlight.

If fusion power becomes commercially viable, it could offer several major benefits:

Almost unlimited fuel, using hydrogen derived from seawater.

No carbon dioxide emissions during electricity generation.

Far less long-lived radioactive waste than nuclear fission reactors.

No risk of runaway meltdowns like those associated with conventional nuclear power plants.

Why is China’s new magnet significant?

The superconducting fusion magnet acts like a giant magnetic cage that keeps the superhot plasma stable inside the reactor. Without these powerful magnets, fusion cannot be sustained. China’s successful testing of the world’s largest superconducting fusion magnet is therefore a major step toward building a working fusion power plant.

However, scientists have not yet achieved commercial fusion power. While countries including China, the US, the UK, Japan, South Korea and members of the European Union have made significant progress, producing more energy from fusion than is needed to sustain it on a commercial scale remains one of the biggest scientific and engineering challenges.