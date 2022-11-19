Climate Crisis Rises In India Alarming Rate; THESE States At Higher Risk Of Facing Weather Extremes

Global warming: Unprecedented weather condition is sort of becoming the new normal. From sizzling summers to chilling winter, from breezy autumn to incessant rainfall, climate conditions are no more that predictable. The perils of rising global warming have started to show in forms of rage of nature. The frequency of extreme weather events such as floods and heatwaves is projected to rise manifold in India in the future due to climate change, according to a study by researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology, Gandhinagar.

The research team studied the period from 1951 to 2020 to quantify India’s risk of sequential extremes – heatwaves in the summer and extreme rainfall in the following summer monsoon season over the same regions.

The study, published in the One Earth journal on Friday, found that the risk will increase significantly under the warming climate and variability in the El Nino-Southern Oscillation (ENSO) – a recurring climate pattern involving changes in the temperature of waters in the central and eastern tropical Pacific Ocean.

“The frequency of sequential extremes is projected to rise manifold in the future due to climate change,” Vimal Mishra, Professor, Civil Engineering and Earth Sciences, IIT Gandhinagar in Gujarat, told PTI.

States to experience extreme weather

Similar extremes occur in India with large implications for agricultural production, public health, and infrastructure, the researchers said.

Uttar Pradesh

Bihar

Jharkhand

Chhattisgarh

Karnataka

Increasing Weather Extremes

Going forward, the study found that the fraction of the total population and urban area exposed to sequential extremes will increase rapidly if the global mean temperature rises above 1.5 degrees Celsius from the pre-industrial level.

The heatwave duration is projected to increase from, on average, 3 days in the current climate (1981 2010) to 11 days by the end of the 21st century (2071 2100) under lowest emission scenario, the researchers said.

However, the duration of heatwaves is projected to rise to 33 days by the end of the century under the highest emission scenario, they said.

“The fraction of the total population and urban area exposed to sequential extremes will increase rapidly if the global mean temperature rises above 1.5 degrees Celsius from the pre-industrial level,” Mishra said.

The researchers noted that climate mitigation and reduction in vulnerability could help in reducing the risk.

The researchers noted that India’s large population experiences adaptation challenges due to severe heat waves in the summer and extreme rainfall during the monsoon season.

“India will need a significant reduction in vulnerability and climate change mitigation to reduce the risk of extremes,” the researchers added.

Heatwaves cause mortality and pose challenges for public health infrastructure, while prolonged extreme rainfall results in floods, which damage agriculture and infrastructure and cause human migration and loss of lives, they said.