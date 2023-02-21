Home

It’s A Cosmic Dance! Jupiter And Venus To Come Closest On This Day | Where And How To Watch

Its is a going to be a cosmic dance between Jupiter and Venus and Earth's moon will join for a bit too! confused? Read on to know more.

It's A Cosmic Dance! Jupiter And Venus To Come Closest On This Day | When And Where To Watch (Representational Image, Pixabay)

Delhi: Up above so high, the starts, planets, and all other cosmic elements constantly intrigue the science lovers. The universe is a big enigmatic ball with shinning object and the planetary motions, cycles continue to make great days for astronomy enthusiasts. This time, starting February 21, a cosmic dance will begin between the two most bright planets- Venus and Jupiter. They will come closes to each other on March 1. It is a rare celestial event that will take place this March after the rare green comet bid adieu only to be back after another 50,000 years.

Time for some intriguing cosmic facts to spill the tea about this dance.

What is a Cosmic Dance?

By the start of this month, the two brightest planets were nearly 29 degrees apart. Slowly as they dance (no, not quite literally) they have started to come close and will be in conjunction by March 1.On February 20, the distance was shrunk to about roughly over nine degrees. By February 27, the distance will be further reduced by 2.3 degrees and finally on March 1, they will be closest with 0.5 degrees apart only.

And as the come close, they will shine bright with Venus sparkling at -4 magnitude and Jupiter at -2.1 that is twice as bright as Sirius, the brightest star in the sly.

According to Space.com, on Tuesday evening (Feb. 21), look low toward the west-southwest horizon approximately one hour after sunset and you will see the slender sliver of a waxing crescent moon — just 4% illuminated — hovering approximately 7 degrees below Venus. Jupiter will appear about 8 degrees above and to the left of Venus; so, they will appear along a long-crooked line, almost equally spaced apart from each other.

What is Planetary Conjunction?

The planetary meet-up, also known as a conjunction, makes the two planets appear close together or even touch in the Earth’s night sky. Despite being millions of kilometers apart, the planets seem to occupy the same space in the night sky because of their alignment.

Where And How to Watch?

Well, as the day approaches, scientist will be able to place better as to where the two planets will dazzle the sky with their dance. But, on March 1, they will be in single binocular field view. Due to growing light pollution it is always advised to go to the outskirts of the city where the sky is a little clearer . Telescope and/or binoculars will help magnify the sparkling celestial event.

So, mark the date and so not forget to look up on March 1!

