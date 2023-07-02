Home

Cosmic Rose To Glowing Dog Bone: The 6 New Galaxies Discovered By NASA’s James Webb Space

Astronomers have been wowed by the six new distant galaxies that were discovered by the James Web Telescope.

Scientists led an investigation into galaxies that existed millions of years after the big bang. (Photo: Pixabay)

New Delhi: NASA’s James Webb Telescope has helped scientists discover galaxies that existed millions of years after the big bang. The James Webb Telescope has discovered that the early universe had more than 700 galaxies, a finding not known before. It has revealed that galaxies and stars had formed and evolved much earlier than we had known.

“Preliminary indications have suggested these candidate galaxies may be more massive and abundant than previously thought. However, without confirmed distances, their inferred properties remain uncertain,” researchers said in its report.

Astronomers have been wowed by the six new distant galaxies that were discovered as part of the research.

Record holder (JADES-GS-z13-0): It holds the record for the most distant object known in the Universe, according to a report by Nature. The James Webb Telescope discovered the galaxy, known as JADES-GS-z13-0, which is physically small. It is hundred light years across and lies at a redshift of 13.2. Glowing dog bone: This new distant galaxy likely lies at a redshift of 11.3, according to researchers. It is believed that it existed around 400 million years after the Big Bang. Cosmic rose: This galaxy lies at redshift from 2.5 to 3.9. “It has a special place in the team’s heart. “Science-wise, it’s a beautiful demonstration of JWST’s leap forward in understanding how red the Universe is,” Stacey Alberts, an astronomer at the University of Arizona in Tucson, said. The big clumpy one: At a redshift of 8, this galaxy’s clumpy structure has developed. The galaxy spans around 3.7 kiloparsecs (12,000 light-years). GN-z11: It appears bright compared to the five other galaxies. The galaxy, called GN-z11, lies at a redshift of 10.6. As per James Webb Telescope observations, it appears that the galaxy may contain some of the first stars to form the universe. However, it is still not sure. Inside-out one: “It is the first time we can quantify inside-out growth at such an early stage (of the universe),” Sandro Tacchella, an astrophysicist at the University of Cambridge, UK, was quoted as saying in the report.

Scientists led an investigation into galaxies that existed millions of years after the big bang. This was a crucial time known as the Epoch of Reionization. For hundreds of millions of years after the big bang, the universe was filled with a gaseous fog that made it opaque to energetic light. By one billion years after the big bang, the fog had cleared and the universe became transparent, a process known as reionization.

Kevin Hainline of the University of Arizona in Tucson and his team used Webb’s NIRCam (Near-Infrared Camera) instrument and identified more than 700 candidate galaxies that existed when the universe was between 370 million and 650 million years old.

The sheer number of these galaxies was far beyond predictions from observations made before Webb’s launch. The observatory’s exquisite resolution and sensitivity are allowing astronomers to get a better view of these distant galaxies than ever before.

“Previously, the earliest galaxies we could see just looked like little smudges. And yet those smudges represent millions or even billions of stars at the beginning of the universe,” said Hainline.

