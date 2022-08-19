Toronto: It has been over two years since the world started facing the effects of coronavirus. Recently, in a major development, a team led by an Indian-origin researcher has discovered a key vulnerability across all major variants of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, including the recently emerged BA.1 and BA.2 Omicron subvariants. The weakness can be targeted by neutralising antibodies, potentially paving the way for treatments that would be universally effective across variants, the researchers said.Also Read - Many Patients Found Covid Positive In Delhi While Being Admitted For Other Diseases, Doctors Advice Caution

According to the study, published on Thursday in the journal Nature Communications, the researchers used cryo-electron microscopy (cryo-EM) to reveal the atomic-level structure of the vulnerable spot on the virus’ spike protein, known as an epitope – or part to which an antibody attaches itself. Spike protein is used by the SARS-CoV-2 virus to enter and infect human cells.

According to news agency PTI, Sriram Subramaniam, a professor at the University of British Columbia, and the study’s senior author, said that, “This is a highly adaptable virus that has evolved to evade most existing antibody treatments, as well as much of the immunity conferred by vaccines and natural infection.” “We have been looking for master keys – antibodies that continue to neutralise the virus even after extensive mutations,” Subramaniam further said.

What is the master key?

As per researchers, this study reveals a weak spot that is largely unchanged across variants and can be neutralised by an antibody fragment. This breakthrough has now allowed space for pan-variant treatments that could potentially help a lot of vulnerable people.

The ‘master key’ identified by researchers is the antibody fragment VH Ab6, which was shown to be effective against the Alpha, Beta, Gamma, Delta, Kappa, Epsilon and Omicron variants. It is able to attach to the site and neutralise each major variant.

How does it affects treatment?

While several antibody treatments have been developed for COVID-19, their effectiveness has reduced in the face of highly-mutated variants like Omicron. Antibodies are naturally produced by our bodies to fight infection, but can also be made artificially in a laboratory and administered to patients as a treatment. “Antibodies attach to a virus in a very specific manner, like a key going into a lock. But when the virus mutates, the key no longer fits,” said Subramaniam.

“Now that we have described the structure of this site in detail, it unlocks a whole new realm of treatment possibilities,” he said. Subramaniam said this key vulnerability can now be exploited by drug makers, and because the site is relatively mutation-free, the resulting treatments could be effective against existing, and even future, variants.

(With PTI inputs)