Home

Science

‘Dolls Not Aliens’: Scientists Solved Peru’s ‘Alien Mummies’ Mystery

‘Dolls Not Aliens’: Scientists Solved Peru’s ‘Alien Mummies’ Mystery

Scientists said that the "alien mummies" that mysteriously turned up at the airport in Peru's capital last October are dolls.

‘Dolls Not Aliens’: Scientists Solved Peru’s ‘Alien Mummies’ Mystery

Lima: The pair of ‘alien mummies,’ which mysteriously turned up at the airport in Peru’s Lima, and made headlines worldwide, have nothing alien about them and originate entirely on Earth, revealed scientists on Friday. During a press conference in Lima, experts described the two mysterious specimens as humanoid dolls crafted from both human and animal parts. They also analyzed a separate hand with only three fingers, believed to be from Peru’s Nazca region. Experts unequivocally ruled out any connection between these objects with alien life. . “They’re not extraterrestrials. They’re dolls made from animal bones from this planet joined together with modern synthetic glue,” said Peru’s Institute for Legal Medicine and Forensic Sciences archeologist Flavio Estrada.

Trending Now

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Science and Technology News on India.com.