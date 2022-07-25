New Delhi: Seems like the airway is going to be the most preferred route for delivering goods to consumers as the use of drones is finding new ways with new players. For instance, a homegrown drone startup Skye Air Mobility on Monday said that it has successfully delivered frozen food to Cloud kitchen startup Curefoods via its unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) that covered an aerial distance of 20 kms in less than 30 minutes. After receiving food at its Cloud kitchen outlets in Gurugram, Curefoods now looks at food deliveries to the customers in the near future.Also Read - Gurugram: Liquor Shop Robbed at Gunpoint in Sector 47; Rs 5 Lakh Cash Looted

The trials witnessed up to six flights per day, each carrying a payload of 5 kg in temperature-controlled boxes that maintained a negative 20-degree temperature to keep the frozen food fresh.

The deliveries of frozen food happened with a series of BVLOS (beyond visual line of sight) trials from Curefoods warehouse in Jhundsari to the Curefoods Kitchen Outlet at Golf Course Road, Gurugram.

Skye Air used its most reliable UAV, Skye Ship One, to facilitate real-time deliveries ensuring optimal flight safety and throughout temperature monitoring.

