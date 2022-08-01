Earth’s fastest rotation: The recent release of galactic photos by the James Webb Space telescope had the world going about the stories or mysteries hidden in the darkness of the galaxies. The science that must abound in its vastness is still being unravelled by scientists. In a recent development, it was reported that the Earth this year completed its spin in 1.59 milliseconds in less than 24 hours on July 29. Unlike the designated shortest day of the year, July 29 became the shortest day in recorded history.Also Read - Debris From Chinese Rocket Could Rain Down On Earth In Coming Days

But, this is not the first. In July 19, 2020, Earth’s rotation was recorded at 1.47 milliseconds under 24 hours. It was then, noted as the shortest day of all time. Rotating at a speed faster than usual, scientists are still trying to wrap their head around this changing nature of the earth’s spinning.

Earth’s fast rotation

Why is the Earth’s speed increasing is a matter of deliberation with no concrete conclusions made so far. But, as published by the Independent, scientists speculate that it could be due to climate change, processes in the inner or outer layers of the core, oceanic ties etc.

According to the report, some scientists have suggested that the decreased days could be related to the Chandler wobble, a small deviation in the Earth’s axis of rotation. This is similar to the quiver one sees when a spinning top starts gaining momentum or slows down, according to scientists Leonid Zotov, Christian Bizouard, and Nikolay Sidorenkov who will present at the Asia Oceania Geosciences Society next week.

keeping in mid the increasing speed, according to Interesting Engineering (IE), a 50-year phase of shorter days may commence soon enough.

Is the spinning a good thing?

While the earth is continuing to spin like the Flash, it could lead to a concept called, ‘negative leap second.’ This second comes in play in order to maintain the rate at which Earth orbits the Sun, in consistence with measurements from atomic rock.

This leap second is no good news for the IT sector. According to a blog published by Meta, leap second “mainly benefits scientists and astronomers” but that it is a “risky practice that does more harm than good”.

Th leap second would just put the gizmo world in a fix as the clock progresses from 23:59:59 to 23:59:60 before resetting to 00:00:00 and if there is a discrepancy or lag like a time jump, then programmes could crash like dominoes and data could get corrupted across the globe.

