Watch: Earth-Sized Planet With High Possibility Of Water Found

New Delhi: Scientists have found an Earth-sized planet within the habitable zone of its star where liquid water could occur on the planet’s surface, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) said. Using data from NASA’s Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite, the scientists found that the new planet called ‘TOI 700’ e is “95 per cent Earth’s size and likely rocky”.

“This is one of only a few systems with multiple, small, habitable-zone planets that we know of. That makes the TOI 700 system an exciting prospect for additional follow up. Planet e is about 10% smaller than planet d, so the system also shows how additional TESS observations help us find smaller and smaller worlds,” Emily Gilbert, a postdoctoral fellow at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California who led the work, said.

TOI 700 is a small, cool M dwarf star located around 100 light-years away in the southern constellation Dorado. In 2020, Gilbert and others announced the discovery of the Earth-size, habitable-zone planet d, which is on a 37-day orbit, along with two other worlds.

The innermost planet, TOI 700 b, is about 90% Earth’s size and orbits the star every 10 days. TOI 700 c is over 2.5 times bigger than Earth and completes an orbit every 16 days. The planets are probably tidally locked, which means they spin only once per orbit such that one side always faces the star, just as one side of the Moon is always turned toward Earth.