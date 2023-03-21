Home

Tremors In North India: If You Saw ‘Mysterious Light’ In Sky After Earthquake, It Might Be Because Of THIS Reason

Scientists over the period of time have studied these reports and have found that the lights are most correlated with seismic rift zones where the earth is pulling apart.

Earthquake In North India: An earthquake of Magnitude of 6.5 rocked Afghanistan as strong tremors were felt across several states in North India including the capital New Delhi on Tuesday around 10.20 pm. Soon, netizens shared videos of “mysterious lights” in the sky which made several people curious. Well, scientists have now come to have a new hypothesis to explain the mysterious phenomenon called Earthquake Lights.

WATCH: Sky Lights Up After Massive Earthquake In Yamunanagar, Claims A Twitter User

What Scientists Say About Earthquake Lights

For centuries people have witnessed a mysterious light in the sky before or after the earthquake. Observers describe seeing glowing patches in the sky just before or during an earthquake and photographic evidence seems to support those descriptions. Scientists over the period of time have studied these reports and have found that the lights are most correlated with seismic rift zones where the earth is pulling apart.

Researchers theorize that the stress on the rocks associated with an earthquake creates an electric field that accounts for the glow.

The scientists found that earthquake lights appear disproportionately before or during earthquakes, rather than afterwards. They don’t yet have an explanation for the unusual location patterns of earthquake lights, but they think they can explain this trend in timing. Some scientists also believe that these lights are more than just some intriguing phenomena as they can serve as an indicator of a possible earthquake in the area.

Earthquake lights may be classified into two different groups based on their time of appearance: (1) preseismic earthquake light, which generally occurs a few seconds to up to a few weeks prior to an earthquake, and is generally observed closer to the epicentre and (2) coseismic earthquake light, which can occur either near the epicentre (“earthquake‐induced stress”) or at significant distances away from the epicentre during the passage of the seismic wavetrain, in particular during the passage of S waves (“wave‐induced stress”).

Earthquake light during the lower magnitude aftershock series seems to be rare

