Egg or Chicken-Which Came First? Scientists Finally Have an Answer

A new research is finally close to finding out the answer to the puzzle of what came first, egg or chicken. Photo: Pixabay

We have successfully landed on the moon and achieved a soft landing on Mars with unmanned spacecraft. However, amidst these remarkable accomplishments, an age-old question continues to linger in the minds of many: “Which came first, the egg or the chicken?” This question has puzzled people for centuries, leaving them searching for the elusive answer.

The Study

Fortunately, a new study, published in Nature Ecology and Evolution, brings us closer to unraveling this mystery. The study focuses on amphibians and lizards, analyzing a total of 51 fossil species and 29 living species. These organisms can be classified into two categories: oviparous (laying eggs) and viviparous (giving birth to live young).

“The discovery of oviparity in this assumed viviparous extinct clade, together with existing evidence, suggests that EER (Extended Embryo Retention) was the primitive reproductive mode,” the researchers said in the paper.

Extended Embryo Retention

EER refers to the phenomenon where the mother retains embryos for varying periods of time. The duration of embryo retention is believed to be influenced by the optimal conditions required for their survival.

Researchers have observed that prior to the emergence of amniotes, a group of vertebrates that undergo embryonic or fetal development, the first tetrapods to develop limbs from fish-like fins exhibited amphibious characteristics and behaviours. Similar to frogs and salamanders, these tetrapods had to reside near water for sustenance and reproduction.

According to Professor Michael Benton from the Bristol School of Earth Sciences, approximately 320 years ago, amniotes evolved and successfully adapted to terrestrial life by developing waterproof skin and other mechanisms to survive outside of water. This breakthrough allowed them to break free from their dependence on aquatic environments.

The most crucial form of protection was the amniotic egg, which shielded the developing reptiles from desiccation in warm and arid climates. Additionally, it granted the Amniota the capacity to venture away from water and thrive in terrestrial environments.

Conflicting Opinions

Contrary to the prevailing view, several researchers and experts hold conflicting opinions on the matter, saying that several lizards and snakes showcase flexible reproductive strategies, displaying both oviparity (egg-laying) and viviparity (live-bearing). Fossil evidence indicates that many of these species were capable of giving live birth, suggesting a transition between the two reproductive modes.

Another expert argues that EER is a widespread phenomenon observed in reptiles, lizards and snakes today. These reptiles can release their childs either as eggs or as live offspring at different stages of development. However, EER offers several advantages, allowing mothers to release their offspring when environmental conditions, such as warm temperatures and ample food availability, are favourable.

Ongoing research in this field has yet to yield definitive results, but the research team suggests that early animals likely benefited from the adaptive parental protection afforded by EER.

