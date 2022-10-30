New Delhi: Elon Musk is wasting no time to make changes in Twitter ever since he took over the micro-blogging platform. In his latest reveal, Elon Musk on Saturday said that Twitter users will soon be able to pick a version of the microblogging platform they like better, like a moving maturity ranking.Also Read - Kanye West Back On Twitter After Elon Musk Takeover: Will Donald Trump Be Next?

“Being able to select which version of Twitter you want is probably better, much as it would be for a movie maturity rating,” Elon Musk tweeted.

Musk added: “The rating of the tweet itself could be self-selected, then modified by user feedback”.

In another post, Elon Musk said, “Comedy is now legal on Twitter.”

Twitter will have its own content moderation council to make important moderation decisions on the platform. No major content decisions or account reinstatements will happen before the council convenes, Elon Musk said.

Though he has been expected to reinstate banned accounts — ranging from conspiracy theorist Alex Jones to Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene — Musk said on Friday that no decisions on content or reinstatements will be made until a “content moderation council” is put in place. The council, he wrote, would have “diverse viewpoints,” but he gave no further details.

Major personnel shakeups are widely expected, with Musk ousting several top Twitter executives. Elon Musk’s first job as the ‘Chief Twit’ included firing top executives such as CEO Parag Agrawal, Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal, the company’s policy chief Vijaya Gadde among others.